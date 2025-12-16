IPL 2026 Auction: Rishabh Pant To MS Dhoni — Full List Of Most Expensive Players At Each Auction

The mini auction for the 2026 Indian Premier League is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, Dec. 16, in Abu Dhabi. The day-long event will witness more than 350 shortlisted male cricketers from around the world going under the hammer as 10 IPL franchisees look to fill 77 vacant slots. But before the bidding war begins, let's take a look at the most expensive players in the history of IPL auctions across 18 seasons.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the iconic India and Chennai Super Kings captain, became the highest-paid cricketer at the inaugural IPL auction back in 2008. Dhoni was valued at $1.5 million (approx, Rs 13 crore then) by CSK. It was the beginning of the league's most productive association as Dhoni led CSK to five IPL trophies.

Ahead of IPL 2009, former England cricketers Kevin Pietersen and Andrew Flintoff jointly emerged as the most expensive players with a contract value of $1.55 million (approx Rs 14.5 crore then). While Pietersen played for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Flintoff went to the Chennai Super Kings camp.

New Zealand's Shane Bond and West Indies' Kieron Pollard grabbed the spotlight at the IPL 2010 auction as they were picked for $7,50,000 (approx Rs 6 crore) each. Bond, an express quick, represented the Kolkata Knight Riders. Power-hitting giant Pollard played for the Mumbai Indians.