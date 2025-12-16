IPL 2026 Auction: KKR Buy Green For Rs 25.2 Crore, Pathirana For Rs 18 Crore; RCB Get Iyer, Bishnoi Joins RR
Cameron Green was sold for a whopping Rs 25.2 crore. This is the highest-ever successful bid for an overseas player at an IPL auction and the third-highest overall.
Cameron Green was the headline act during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Auction. The Australian all-rounder was sold for a whopping Rs 25.2 crore to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 16, 2025.
This is the highest-ever successful bid for an overseas player at an IPL auction and the third-highest overall. KKR even bought Matheesha Pathirana for a staggering Rs 18 crore.
Venkatesh Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi were the secondary acts during the much-hyped IPL auction. Iyer was sold to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 7 crore and Bishnoi joined Rajasthan Royals (RR) for Rs 7.2 crore.
It was Green, who was always expected to be the star attraction during this auction. He came in at a base price of Rs 2 crore. Mumbai Indians (MI) began the bidding but with a purse of only Rs 2.75 crore they had no option but to get out of the race as a slew of teams went in for the Aussie all-rounder.
It was no surprise that it was KKR and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who went the distance for Green. Both franchises had the largest purses heading into the auction.
He was eventually sold to KKR for the massive Rs 25.2 crore payout. Green has previously played for the MI and RCB.
ALSO READ
IPL 2026 Auction Live: KKR Buy Cameron Green; Auqib Dar Sold To DC; Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma To CSK
Teams Going For 'No Bid' Strategy
The auction started with his compatriot Jake Fraser-McGurk being drawn first, but he went unsold in the first round. South Africa's David Miller was next and he went to Delhi Capitals (DC) for his base price of Rs 2 crore.
India's Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan went unsold in the first round. New Zealand batter Devon Conway also went unsold.
England's Gus Atkinson began the second round of bidding. He too went unsold. Teams were playing cards close to their chests and wanted to save as much money as possible before going in for their targets.
This was an expected strategy as Kiwi Rachin Ravindra, England all-rounder Liam Livingstone, South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder followed Atkinson in being unsold.
Iyer, Bishnoi Go Big
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) finally broke the doldrums as they successfully bid for Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga at his base price of Rs 2 crore. They immediately went in for Iyer.
The dashing Indian left-handed batter and all-rounder was expected to get some traction in the auction. Gujarat Titans (GT), RCB and KKR were also interested in Iyer. Eventually it was between the defending champions RCB and his former team KKR.
Iyer was sold for a relatively huge Rs 7 crore to the RCB. This is quite below his Rs 23.75 crore bid in the previous year's auction.
Unsurprisingly, MI got South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton De Kock for his modest base price of Rs 1 crore.
Once the third round began, teams started to loosen their purse strings as they needed to fill their squads.
Sri Lankan slinger Pathirana was in the middle of a bidding war between LSG and DC. Then eventually it was KKR and LSG who took his price till Rs 18 crore before the latter dropped out of the race.
Bishnoi was also expected to gain some interest as many teams were on the lookout for quality leg-spinners. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and RR were the main teams in for Bishnoi. RR won the race with a Rs 7.2 crore bid.
(This is a developing story.)