IPL 2026 Auction: KKR Buy Green For Rs 25.2 Crore, Pathirana For Rs 18 Crore; RCB Get Iyer, Bishnoi Joins RR

Cameron Green was the headline act during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Auction. The Australian all-rounder was sold for a whopping Rs 25.2 crore to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 16, 2025.

This is the highest-ever successful bid for an overseas player at an IPL auction and the third-highest overall. KKR even bought Matheesha Pathirana for a staggering Rs 18 crore.

Venkatesh Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi were the secondary acts during the much-hyped IPL auction. Iyer was sold to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 7 crore and Bishnoi joined Rajasthan Royals (RR) for Rs 7.2 crore.

It was Green, who was always expected to be the star attraction during this auction. He came in at a base price of Rs 2 crore. Mumbai Indians (MI) began the bidding but with a purse of only Rs 2.75 crore they had no option but to get out of the race as a slew of teams went in for the Aussie all-rounder.

It was no surprise that it was KKR and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who went the distance for Green. Both franchises had the largest purses heading into the auction.

He was eventually sold to KKR for the massive Rs 25.2 crore payout. Green has previously played for the MI and RCB.