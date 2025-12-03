IPL 2026 Auction: Cameron Green To Liam Livingstone — Full List Of Players With Base Price Of Rs 2 Crore

IPL 2026 Mini Auction: With the next Indian Premier League (IPL) auction set to take place on Dec. 16, anticipation is building up and all eyes are on how the 10 teams will rebuild their squads. Ahead of the Abu Dhabi auction, 45 players have listed themselves in the highest base price bracket of Rs 2 crore. The line-up features prominent names such as Cameron Green, Liam Livingstone, Ravi Bishnoi, Venkatesh Iyer, Matheesha Pathirana and Wanindu Hasaranga.

The deadline for player registration was Nov. 30. Each franchise's squad size is capped at 25. Thus, 77 slots are to be filled at the auction, including 31 overseas players, according to ESPNcricinfo, which has viewed the long list of 1,355 players sent to franchises on Monday.

The IPL will trim its long list of players once all 10 franchises submit their wishlists. Franchises are required to deliver their shortlists by Dec. 5.

Though Indian players known for their specialised skills remain strong contenders for hefty bids, the spotlight at the auction will largely remain on Australia’s all-rounder Cameron Green, as per ESPNcricinfo.