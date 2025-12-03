Business NewsSportsIPL 2026 Auction: Cameron Green To Liam Livingstone — Full List Of Players With Base Price Of Rs 2 Crore
IPL 2026 Auction: Cameron Green To Liam Livingstone — Full List Of Players With Base Price Of Rs 2 Crore

IPL 2026: Franchises with the deepest pockets, namely KKR, holding Rs 64.3 crore, and Chennai Super Kings, with Rs 43.4 crore, are expected to show keen interest in Cameron Green.

03 Dec 2025, 11:46 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
IPL 2026 Auction
The spotlight at the auction will largely remain on Australia’s all-rounder Cameron Green. (Photo source: X/@IPL)
IPL 2026 Mini Auction: With the next Indian Premier League (IPL) auction set to take place on Dec. 16, anticipation is building up and all eyes are on how the 10 teams will rebuild their squads. Ahead of the Abu Dhabi auction, 45 players have listed themselves in the highest base price bracket of Rs 2 crore. The line-up features prominent names such as Cameron Green, Liam Livingstone, Ravi Bishnoi, Venkatesh Iyer, Matheesha Pathirana and Wanindu Hasaranga.

The deadline for player registration was Nov. 30. Each franchise's squad size is capped at 25. Thus, 77 slots are to be filled at the auction, including 31 overseas players, according to ESPNcricinfo, which has viewed the long list of 1,355 players sent to franchises on Monday.     

The IPL will trim its long list of players once all 10 franchises submit their wishlists. Franchises are required to deliver their shortlists by Dec. 5.

Though Indian players known for their specialised skills remain strong contenders for hefty bids, the spotlight at the auction will largely remain on Australia’s all-rounder Cameron Green, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Green missed out on the 2025 mega-auction as he was recovering from a back injury. Franchises with the deepest pockets, namely KKR, holding Rs 64.3 crore, and Chennai Super Kings, with Rs 43.4 crore, are expected to show keen interest, each looking to fill an overseas player slot.

The departure of Andre Russell from the IPL has opened a door for KKR to make a serious push for Green. The all-rounder’s adaptability, capable of slotting anywhere in the batting line-up, combined with his seam bowling and agile fielding, makes him a coveted asset.

KKR have parted ways with nine individuals, among them Venkatesh Iyer, acquired for Rs 23.5 crore during last year’s mega-auction. The franchise has 12 spots to fill, six designated for international players. 

Chennai Super Kings hold the next biggest purse and need to recruit nine players, including four from abroad.

The long list does not include Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who signed up with Punjab Kings for Rs 4.2 crore last year. Maxwell, 37, suffered a fractured finger mid-season in 2025 and was subsequently replaced by fellow Aussie Mitchell Owen, now retained by PBKS.

IPL 2026 Auction: List Of Players With Base Price Of Rs 2 Crore

As per ESPNcricinfo, these are the players with a base price of Rs 2 crore:

  • Ravi Bishnoi

  • Venkatesh Iyer

  • Mujeeb ur Rahman

  • Naveen ul Haq

  • Sean Abott

  • Ashton Agar

  • Cooper Connolly

  • Jake Fraser-McGurk

  • Cameron Green

  • Josh Inglis

  • Steve Smith

  • Mustafizur Rahman

  • Gus Atkinson

  • Tom Banton

  • Tom Curran

  • Liam Dawson

  • Ben Duckett

  • Dan Lawrence

  • Liam Livingstone

  • Tymal Mills

  • Jamie Smith

  • Finn Allen

  • Michael Bracewell

  • Devon Conway

  • Jacob Duffy

  • Matt Henry

  • Kyle Jamieson

  • Adam Milne

  • Daryll Mitchell

  • Will O'Rourke

  • Rachin Ravindra

  • Gerald Coetzee

  • David Miller

  • Lungi Ngidi

  • Anrich Nortje

  • Rilee Roussouw

  • Tabraiz Shamsi

  • David Wiese

  • Wanindu Hasaranga

  • Mateesha Pathirana

  • Maheesh Theekshana

  • Jason Holder

  • Shai Hope

  • Akeal Hosein

  • Alzarri Joseph

