IPL 2026 Auction: Cameron Green To Liam Livingstone — Full List Of Players With Base Price Of Rs 2 Crore
IPL 2026: Franchises with the deepest pockets, namely KKR, holding Rs 64.3 crore, and Chennai Super Kings, with Rs 43.4 crore, are expected to show keen interest in Cameron Green.
IPL 2026 Mini Auction: With the next Indian Premier League (IPL) auction set to take place on Dec. 16, anticipation is building up and all eyes are on how the 10 teams will rebuild their squads. Ahead of the Abu Dhabi auction, 45 players have listed themselves in the highest base price bracket of Rs 2 crore. The line-up features prominent names such as Cameron Green, Liam Livingstone, Ravi Bishnoi, Venkatesh Iyer, Matheesha Pathirana and Wanindu Hasaranga.
The deadline for player registration was Nov. 30. Each franchise's squad size is capped at 25. Thus, 77 slots are to be filled at the auction, including 31 overseas players, according to ESPNcricinfo, which has viewed the long list of 1,355 players sent to franchises on Monday.
The IPL will trim its long list of players once all 10 franchises submit their wishlists. Franchises are required to deliver their shortlists by Dec. 5.
Though Indian players known for their specialised skills remain strong contenders for hefty bids, the spotlight at the auction will largely remain on Australia’s all-rounder Cameron Green, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Green missed out on the 2025 mega-auction as he was recovering from a back injury. Franchises with the deepest pockets, namely KKR, holding Rs 64.3 crore, and Chennai Super Kings, with Rs 43.4 crore, are expected to show keen interest, each looking to fill an overseas player slot.
The departure of Andre Russell from the IPL has opened a door for KKR to make a serious push for Green. The all-rounder’s adaptability, capable of slotting anywhere in the batting line-up, combined with his seam bowling and agile fielding, makes him a coveted asset.
KKR have parted ways with nine individuals, among them Venkatesh Iyer, acquired for Rs 23.5 crore during last year’s mega-auction. The franchise has 12 spots to fill, six designated for international players.
Chennai Super Kings hold the next biggest purse and need to recruit nine players, including four from abroad.
The long list does not include Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who signed up with Punjab Kings for Rs 4.2 crore last year. Maxwell, 37, suffered a fractured finger mid-season in 2025 and was subsequently replaced by fellow Aussie Mitchell Owen, now retained by PBKS.
IPL 2026 Auction: List Of Players With Base Price Of Rs 2 Crore
As per ESPNcricinfo, these are the players with a base price of Rs 2 crore:
Ravi Bishnoi
Venkatesh Iyer
Mujeeb ur Rahman
Naveen ul Haq
Sean Abott
Ashton Agar
Cooper Connolly
Jake Fraser-McGurk
Cameron Green
Josh Inglis
Steve Smith
Mustafizur Rahman
Gus Atkinson
Tom Banton
Tom Curran
Liam Dawson
Ben Duckett
Dan Lawrence
Liam Livingstone
Tymal Mills
Jamie Smith
Finn Allen
Michael Bracewell
Devon Conway
Jacob Duffy
Matt Henry
Kyle Jamieson
Adam Milne
Daryll Mitchell
Will O'Rourke
Rachin Ravindra
Gerald Coetzee
David Miller
Lungi Ngidi
Anrich Nortje
Rilee Roussouw
Tabraiz Shamsi
David Wiese
Wanindu Hasaranga
Mateesha Pathirana
Maheesh Theekshana
Jason Holder
Shai Hope
Akeal Hosein
Alzarri Joseph