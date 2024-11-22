IPL 2025 Mega Auction: KL Rahul To Rishabh Pant, Top Players On Franchises' Radar
From David Miller to Jos Butler, here is a list of a few heavyweights who could prompt franchises to raise their paddles multiple times in the IPL 2025 auction.
Indian Premier League franchises are geared up to compete for players who would be available in the much-anticipated IPL 2025 mega auction, scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 24 and 25.
A total of 574 players are set to enter the auction, out of which 366 are Indian and 208 are overseas players. The auction also includes 318 uncapped Indian players and 12 uncapped overseas players.
With most teams planning to restructure their squads, the demand for several marquee players in the auction pool is set to rise. This could lead to an epic tug of war between franchises, offering IPL fans a spectacle that is nothing less than fireworks.
Here is a list of a few heavyweights who could prompt franchises to raise their paddles multiple times, sparking a bidding war among them.
KL Rahul
After parting ways with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), KL Rahul is set to enter the IPL 2025 mega auction at a base price of Rs 2 crore. Known for his calm and composed demeanour on field, Rahul can be an explosive hitter and a shoulder to fall back on during testing hours. He is India's fourth-highest run scorer in T20 matches, with 2,265 runs from 72 matches. In IPL 2024, Rahul led LSG in 14 matches, scoring 520 runs at a strike rate of 136.13.
Ahead of the auction, Rahul shared his eagerness to join Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in an interview with Star Sports. "It's kind of home and the people there know me as a local Kannada boy, and it would be nice to go back there and get an opportunity again,” he said.
Rishabh Pant
After recovering from a life-threatening accident, Rishabh Pant captained Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024, scoring 446 runs at a strike rate of 155.40.
In the recent Test series against New Zealand—which India lost 3-0—Pant was seen as the only stand-out performer in the final match with his 60-run knock of 59 balls. This was preceded by a 124-ball hundred in the Test match against Bangladesh in September.
With his destructive batting and wide array of shots, Pant can become a highly sought-after player for many franchises during the mega auction. With a base price of Rs 2 crore, Pant will be a player to watch out for on Sunday.
Shreyas Iyer
With several franchises in search of a new captain, Shreyas Iyer could be a potential pick for many teams. After a decade, Kolkata Knight Riders won their third IPL title in the previous season under Iyer's captaincy.
Though Iyer was not part of the 2024 T20 World Cup squad or the current Indian team facing South Africa, his leadership skills and middle-order batting temperament make him an ideal player for franchises to bid their money on. In 2024, Iyer led KKR in 14 matches, scoring 351 runs with a strike rate of 146.86.
Mohammad Shami
Known for his consistency, Mohammad Shami is another prized player. Gujarat Titans clinched its first IPL title in its inaugural year with Shami playing an important role, picking up 20 wickets in 17 games.
This was followed by another top-notch 2023 season. In addition to bagging 28 wickets in 17 matches, he also won the purple cap of the season. However, he missed the 2024 edition of the tournament due to injury.
With his ability to bowl in the death overs, Shami will be a formidable addition in any of the franchises. The bidding for him at the auction will start at a base price of Rs 2 crore.
Arshdeep Singh
The left-arm Indian pacer made his debut in international cricket against England in 2022. The IPL edition of 2022 seen as the breakout season for Arshdeep as he picked up 18 wickets from 12 games. He had another brilliant season the next year when he took 17 wickets.
Arshdeep’s precision in bowling yorkers during the final overs of the 2024 T20 World Cup highlighted the depth of his bowling. He enters the 2025 mega auction with a base price of Rs 2 crore.
Jos Buttler
Considered one of the best white-ball batters, Jos Buttler is a part of Rajasthan Royals since 2018. His record as an opening batter, in international matches as well franchise-leagues, makes him one of the sought-after players in the T20 format.
IPL 2022 became Buttler’s most memorable season as he scored 863 runs in 17 matches, including four centuries. In the previous season, Buttler had scored 359 runs in 11 matches with two centuries. He has represented Mumbai Indians in past, and was part of the winning team in 2017.
Glenn Maxwell
Though Glenn Maxwell had a dull run in the 2024 IPL with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he remains a hot pick for many franchises. As a reliable middle order batter with a solid big-hitting ability, he is seen as an invaluable asset for any team.
Maxwell has a strong track-record on Indian pitches, as his famous unbeaten knock of 201 runs off 128 balls, that included 21 fours and 10 sixes, came in Mumbai during the 2023 ODI World Cup. The mesmerizing knock had allowed Australia to defeat Afghanistan.
Maxwell's value in the IPL is also boosted with his skills with the ball, as his part-time off-spin can prove to be effective in Indian conditions.
David Miller
In his IPL career so far, David Miller has played for multiple teams including Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab and Gujarat Titans. His tenure in Punjab from 2012- 19 was the most memorable one.
In the inaugural season of Gujarat Titans, Miller’s contribution as a finisher and a middle order batsman helped them win the season.
In the 2024 T20 World Cup, Miller’s finishing strokes helped South Africa win matches and reach the finals. Although the Proteas lost the finals against India, the runs scored by Miller in the closing moments put India in a nail-biting situation.
Jake Fraser-McGurk
The young Australian batter is expected to spark a bidding war among the franchises. His dream debut season last year makes him the player of the hour. With an explosive strike rate of 234.04, he scored a total of 330 runs in nine matches, including four half centuries.
The 22-year-old opener could be retained by Delhi Capitals through right to match card, the Economic Times reported.
Phil Salt
Phil Salt, who joined KKR in the previous season, formed a strong opening pair with Sunil Narine. This became a key factor in the team's victory in the tournament's last edition. Salt had scored 435 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of over 180.
The England batter is also ranked second on the ICC Men’s T20 batting ranking.
Salt's ability to tear into the opposition with his big-hitting skills, along with his safe pair of hands behind the stumps as a wicket-keeper, makes him a player who could be on the wish-list of multiple franchises.