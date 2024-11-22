IPL 2025 Mega Auction: KL Rahul To Rishabh Pant, Top Players On Franchises' Radar

Indian Premier League franchises are geared up to compete for players who would be available in the much-anticipated IPL 2025 mega auction, scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 24 and 25.

A total of 574 players are set to enter the auction, out of which 366 are Indian and 208 are overseas players. The auction also includes 318 uncapped Indian players and 12 uncapped overseas players.

With most teams planning to restructure their squads, the demand for several marquee players in the auction pool is set to rise. This could lead to an epic tug of war between franchises, offering IPL fans a spectacle that is nothing less than fireworks.