IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1: Punjab Kings Top Spending
As day one winded up at IPL 2025 Auction, 72 players were sold and 12 went unsold. So Who bought Who at the Jeddah IPL 2025 Auctions.
Punjab Kings spent Rs 88 crore, highest by any team, on the first day of IPL Mega Auction 2025. Bagging the second most expensive player Shreyas Iyer for Rs 26.75 cr, Punjab team now has Rs 22.50 crore left in its pocket.
The 10 cricket teams will be looking to fill their squad, of a minimum of 18 players and a maximum of 25 players for IPL 2025. Each team has been allotted a total budget of Rs 120 crore.
Chennai Super Kings
Auction spent: Rs 39.40 crore
Retentions: Rs 65.00 crore
Purse remaining: Rs 15.60 crore
RTM cards available – 0
Players: 12/25
Players bought in IPL 2025 mega auction:
Rahul Tripathi: Rs 3.40 crore
Devon Conway: Rs 6.25 crore
Vijay Shankar: Rs 1.25 crore
Rachin Ravindra (RTM): Rs 4.00 crore
Ravichandran Aswin: Rs 9.75 crore
Noor Ahmad: Rs 2.00 crore
Khaleel Ahmad: Rs 4.80 crore
Players Retained for IPL 2025:
Ruturaj Gaikwad: Rs 18 crore
Matheesha Pathirana: Rs 13 crore
Shivam Dube: Rs 12 crore
Ravindra Jadeja: Rs 18 crore
MS Dhoni: Rs 4 crore (uncapped)
Delhi Capitals
Auction spent: Rs 59.20 crore
Retentions: Rs 47 crore
Purse remaining: Rs 13.80 crore
RTM cards available – 1
Players: 13/25
Players bought in IPL 2025 mega auction:
Karun Nair: Rs 50 lakh
Harry Brook: Rs 6.25 crore
Jake Fraser-McGurk (RTM): Rs 9 crore
KL Rahul: Rs 14 crore
Sameer Rizvi: Rs 95.0 lakh
Ashutosh Sharma: Rs 3.80 crore
Mitchell Starc: Rs 11.75 crore
Mohit Sharma Rs 2.20 crore
T Natarajan: Rs 10.75 crore
Players Retained for IPL 2025:
Axar Patel: Rs 16.5 crore
Kuldeep Yadav: Rs 13.25 crore
Tristan Stubbs: Rs 10 crore
Abishek Porel: Rs 4 crore
Gujarat Titans
Auction spent: Rs 51.50 crore
Retentions: Rs 51 crore
Purse remaining: Rs 17.50 crore
RTM cards available: 1 (capped)
Players: 14/25
Players bought in IPL 2025 mega auction:
Kumar Kushagra: Rs 65 lakh
Anuj Rawat: Rs 30 lakh
Jos Buttler: Rs 15.75 crore
Nishant Sindhu: Rs 30 lakh
Mahipal Lomror: Rs 1.70 crore
Manav Suthar: Rs 30 lakh
Kagiso Rabada: Rs 10.75 crore
Prasidh Krishna: Rs 9.50 crore
Mohammed Siraj: Rs 12.25 crore
Players Retained for IPL 2025:
Rashid Khan: Rs 18 crore
Shubman Gill: Rs 16.5 crore
B Sai Sudharshan: Rs 8.5 crore
Rahul Tewatia: Rs 4 crore
Shahrukh Khan: Rs 4 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders
Auction spent: Rs 40.95 crore
Retentions: Rs 69 crore
Purse remaining: Rs 10.05 crore
RTM cards available: 0
Players: 13/25
Players bought in IPL 2025 mega auction:
Angkrish Raghuvanshi: Rs 3 crore
Quinton de Kock: Rs 3.60 crore
Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Rs 2 crore
Venkatesh Iyer: Rs 23.75 crore
Vaibhav Arora: Rs 1.80 crore
Mayank Markande: Rs 30 lakh
Anrich Nortje: Rs 6.50 crore
Players Retained for IPL 2025:
Rinku Singh: Rs 13 crore
Varun Chakravarthy: Rs 12 crore
Sunil Narine: Rs 12 crore
Andre Russell: Rs 12 crore
Harshit Rana: Rs 4 crore
Ramandeep Singh: Rs 4 crore
Lucknow Super Giants
Auction spent: Rs 54.15 crore
Retentions: Rs 51 crore
Purse remaining: Rs 14.85 crore
RTM cards available: 1 (capped)
Players: 12/25
Players bought in IPL 2025 mega auction:
David Miller: Rs 7.50 crore
Aiden Markram: Rs 2 crore
Aryan Juyal: Rs 30 lakh
Rishabh Pant: Rs 27 crore
Abdul Samad: Rs 4.20 crore
Mitchell Marsh: Rs 3.40 crore
Avesh Khan: Rs 9.75 crore
Players Retained for IPL 2025:
Nicholas Pooran: Rs 21 crore
Ravi Bishnoi: Rs 11 crore
Mayank Yadav: Rs 11 crore
Mohsin Khan: Rs 4 crore
Ayush Badoni: Rs 4 crore
Mumbai Indians
Auction spent: Rs 18.90 crore
Retentions: Rs 75 crore
Purse remaining: Rs 26.10 crore
RTM cards available: 0
Players: 9/25
Players bought in IPL 2025 mega auction:
Robin Minz: Rs 65 lakh
Naman Dhir (RTM): Rs 5.25 crore
Karn Sharma: Rs 50 lakh
Trent Boult: Rs 12.50 crore
Players Retained for IPL 2025:
Jasprit Bumrah: Rs 18 crore
Suryakumar Yadav: Rs 16.35 crore
Hardik Pandya: Rs 16.35 crore
Rohit Sharma: Rs 16.30 crore
Tilak Varma: Rs 8 crore
Punjab Kings
Auction spent: Rs 88 crore
Retentions: Rs 9.50 crore
Purse remaining: Rs 22.50 crore
RTM cards available: 3 (capped)
Players: 12/25
Players bought in IPL 2025 mega auction:
Nehal Wadhera: Rs 4.20 crore
Shreyas Iyer: Rs 26.75 crore
Vishnu Vinod: Rs 95 lakh
Harpreet Brar: Rs 1.50 crore
Glenn Maxwell: Rs 4.20 crore
Marcus Stoinis: Rs 11 crore
Yash Thakur: Rs 1.60 crore
Vijaykumar Vyshak: Rs 1.80 crore
Arshdeep Singh (RTM): Rs 18 crore
Yuzvendra Chahal: Rs 18 crore
Players Retained for IPL 2025:
Shashank Singh: Rs 5.5 crore
Prabhsimran Singh: Rs 4 crore
Rajasthan Royals
Auction spent: Rs 23.65 crore
Retentions: Rs 79 crore
Purse remaining: Rs 17.35 crore
RTM cards available: 0
Players: 11/25
Players bought in IPL 2025 mega auction:
Akash Madhwal: Rs 1.20 crore
Kumar Kartikeya: Rs 30 lakh
Wanindu Hasaranga: Rs 5.25 crore
Maheesh Theekshana: Rs 4.40 crore
Jofra Archer: Rs 12.50 crore
Players Retained for IPL 2025:
Sanju Samson: Rs 18 crore
Yashasvi Jaiswal: Rs 18 crore
Riyan Parag: Rs 14 crore
Dhruv Jurel: Rs 14 crore
Shimron Hetmyer: Rs 11 crore
Sandeep Sharma: Rs 4 crore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Auction spent: Rs 52.35 crore
Retentions: Rs 37 crore
Purse remaining: Rs 30.65 crore
RTM cards available: 3
Players: 9/25
Players bought in IPL 2025 mega auction:
Jitesh Sharma: Rs 11 crore
Philip Salt: Rs 11.50 crore
Liam Livingstone: Rs 8.75 crore
Rasikh Dar Salam: Rs 6 crore
Suyash Sharma: Rs 2.60 crore
Josh Hazelwood: Rs 12.50 crore
Players Retained for IPL 2025:
Virat Kohli: Rs 21 crore
Rajat Patidar: Rs 11 crore
Yash Dayal: Rs 5 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Auction spent: Rs 39.85 crore
Retentions: Rs 75 crore
Purse remaining: Rs 5.15 crore
RTM cards available: 1
Players: 13/25
Players bought in IPL 2025 mega auction:
Abhinav Manohar: Rs 3.20 crore
Atharva Taide: Rs 30 lakh
Ishan Kishan: Rs 11.25 crore
Harshal Patel: Rs 8 crore
Rahul Chahar: Rs 3.20 crore
Simarjeet Singh: Rs 1.50 crore
Mohammed Shami: Rs 10 crore
Adam Zampa: Rs 2.40 crore
Players Retained for IPL 2025:
Pat Cummins: Rs 18 crore
Abhishek Sharma: Rs 14 crore
Nitish Kumar Reddy: Rs 6 crore
Heinrich Klaasen: Rs 23 crore
Travis Head: Rs 14 crore