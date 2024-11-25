IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1: Punjab Kings Top Spending

Punjab Kings spent Rs 88 crore, highest by any team, on the first day of IPL Mega Auction 2025. Bagging the second most expensive player Shreyas Iyer for Rs 26.75 cr, Punjab team now has Rs 22.50 crore left in its pocket.

As day one winded up, 72 players were sold and 12 went unsold. Let’s look at the teams and the players for IPL 2025.

The 10 cricket teams will be looking to fill their squad, of a minimum of 18 players and a maximum of 25 players for IPL 2025. Each team has been allotted a total budget of Rs 120 crore.