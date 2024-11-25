NDTV ProfitSportsIPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1: Punjab Kings Top Spending
ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1: Punjab Kings Top Spending

As day one winded up at IPL 2025 Auction, 72 players were sold and 12 went unsold. So Who bought Who at the Jeddah IPL 2025 Auctions.

25 Nov 2024, 05:34 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A total of 574 players are set to enter the IPL 2025 mega auction, out of which 366 are Indian and 208 are overseas players. (Photo Source: Indian Premier League\X)</p></div>
A total of 574 players are set to enter the IPL 2025 mega auction, out of which 366 are Indian and 208 are overseas players. (Photo Source: Indian Premier League\X)

Punjab Kings spent Rs 88 crore, highest by any team, on the first day of IPL Mega Auction 2025. Bagging the second most expensive player Shreyas Iyer for Rs 26.75 cr, Punjab team now has Rs 22.50 crore left in its pocket.

As day one winded up, 72 players were sold and 12 went unsold. Let’s look at the teams and the players for IPL 2025.

The 10 cricket teams will be looking to fill their squad, of a minimum of 18 players and a maximum of 25 players for IPL 2025. Each team has been allotted a total budget of Rs 120 crore.

Chennai Super Kings

<div class="paragraphs"><p>IPL 2024 Auction&nbsp;Chennai Super Kings squad.</p></div>

IPL 2024 Auction Chennai Super Kings squad.

  • Auction spent: Rs 39.40 crore

  • Retentions: Rs 65.00 crore

  • Purse remaining: Rs 15.60 crore

  • RTM cards available – 0

  • Players: 12/25

Players bought in IPL 2025 mega auction:

  • Rahul Tripathi: Rs 3.40 crore

  • Devon Conway: Rs 6.25 crore

  • Vijay Shankar: Rs 1.25 crore

  • Rachin Ravindra (RTM): Rs 4.00 crore

  • Ravichandran Aswin: Rs 9.75 crore

  • Noor Ahmad: Rs 2.00 crore

  • Khaleel Ahmad: Rs 4.80 crore

Players Retained for IPL 2025:

  • Ruturaj Gaikwad: Rs 18 crore

  • Matheesha Pathirana: Rs 13 crore

  • Shivam Dube: Rs 12 crore

  • Ravindra Jadeja: Rs 18 crore

  • MS Dhoni: Rs 4 crore (uncapped)

Delhi Capitals

<div class="paragraphs"><p>IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs.</p></div>

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs.

  • Auction spent: Rs 59.20 crore

  • Retentions: Rs 47 crore

  • Purse remaining: Rs 13.80 crore

  • RTM cards available – 1

  • Players: 13/25

Players bought in IPL 2025 mega auction:

  • Karun Nair: Rs 50 lakh

  • Harry Brook: Rs 6.25 crore

  • Jake Fraser-McGurk (RTM): Rs 9 crore

  • KL Rahul: Rs 14 crore

  • Sameer Rizvi: Rs 95.0 lakh

  • Ashutosh Sharma: Rs 3.80 crore

  • Mitchell Starc: Rs 11.75 crore

  • Mohit Sharma Rs 2.20 crore

  • T Natarajan: Rs 10.75 crore

Players Retained for IPL 2025:

  • Axar Patel: Rs 16.5 crore

  • Kuldeep Yadav: Rs 13.25 crore

  • Tristan Stubbs: Rs 10 crore

  • Abishek Porel: Rs 4 crore

Gujarat Titans

<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Gujarat Titans Twitter)</p></div>

(Gujarat Titans Twitter)

  • Auction spent: Rs 51.50 crore

  • Retentions: Rs 51 crore

  • Purse remaining: Rs 17.50 crore

  • RTM cards available: 1 (capped)

  • Players: 14/25

Players bought in IPL 2025 mega auction:

  • Kumar Kushagra: Rs 65 lakh

  • Anuj Rawat: Rs 30 lakh

  • Jos Buttler: Rs 15.75 crore

  • Nishant Sindhu: Rs 30 lakh

  • Mahipal Lomror: Rs 1.70 crore

  • Manav Suthar: Rs 30 lakh

  • Kagiso Rabada: Rs 10.75 crore

  • Prasidh Krishna: Rs 9.50 crore

  • Mohammed Siraj: Rs 12.25 crore

Players Retained for IPL 2025:

  • Rashid Khan: Rs 18 crore

  • Shubman Gill: Rs 16.5 crore

  • B Sai Sudharshan: Rs 8.5 crore

  • Rahul Tewatia: Rs 4 crore

  • Shahrukh Khan: Rs 4 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders

<div class="paragraphs"><p>As the deadline for player retention passed, the IPL franchises, including KKR, CSK, RCB, MI, SRH, RR, GT, LSG, DC, Punjab Kings, have strategically selected their retained players under the TATA IPL Player Regulations for 2025–27. (Kolkata Knight Riders with the Tata IPL 2024 trophy. Source: KKR website)</p></div>

As the deadline for player retention passed, the IPL franchises, including KKR, CSK, RCB, MI, SRH, RR, GT, LSG, DC, Punjab Kings, have strategically selected their retained players under the TATA IPL Player Regulations for 2025–27. (Kolkata Knight Riders with the Tata IPL 2024 trophy. Source: KKR website)

  • Auction spent: Rs 40.95 crore

  • Retentions: Rs 69 crore

  • Purse remaining: Rs 10.05 crore

  • RTM cards available: 0

  • Players: 13/25

Players bought in IPL 2025 mega auction:

  • Angkrish Raghuvanshi: Rs 3 crore

  • Quinton de Kock: Rs 3.60 crore

  • Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Rs 2 crore

  • Venkatesh Iyer: Rs 23.75 crore

  • Vaibhav Arora: Rs 1.80 crore

  • Mayank Markande: Rs 30 lakh

  • Anrich Nortje: Rs 6.50 crore

Players Retained for IPL 2025:

  • Rinku Singh: Rs 13 crore

  • Varun Chakravarthy: Rs 12 crore

  • Sunil Narine: Rs 12 crore

  • Andre Russell: Rs 12 crore

  • Harshit Rana: Rs 4 crore

  • Ramandeep Singh: Rs 4 crore

Lucknow Super Giants

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Lucknow Super Giants (Source: Official X Account of Indian Premier League)</p></div>

Lucknow Super Giants (Source: Official X Account of Indian Premier League)

  • Auction spent: Rs 54.15 crore

  • Retentions: Rs 51 crore

  • Purse remaining: Rs 14.85 crore

  • RTM cards available: 1 (capped)

  • Players: 12/25

Players bought in IPL 2025 mega auction:

  • David Miller: Rs 7.50 crore

  • Aiden Markram: Rs 2 crore

  • Aryan Juyal: Rs 30 lakh

  • Rishabh Pant: Rs 27 crore

  • Abdul Samad: Rs 4.20 crore

  • Mitchell Marsh: Rs 3.40 crore

  • Avesh Khan: Rs 9.75 crore

Players Retained for IPL 2025:

  • Nicholas Pooran: Rs 21 crore

  • Ravi Bishnoi: Rs 11 crore

  • Mayank Yadav: Rs 11 crore

  • Mohsin Khan: Rs 4 crore

  • Ayush Badoni: Rs 4 crore

Mumbai Indians

<div class="paragraphs"><p>IPL 2024, MI vs PBKS:&nbsp;Mumbai Indians (MI) secured their third win of the season as they beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 9 runs.</p></div>

IPL 2024, MI vs PBKS: Mumbai Indians (MI) secured their third win of the season as they beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 9 runs.

  • Auction spent: Rs 18.90 crore

  • Retentions: Rs 75 crore

  • Purse remaining: Rs 26.10 crore

  • RTM cards available: 0

  • Players: 9/25

Players bought in IPL 2025 mega auction:

  • Robin Minz: Rs 65 lakh

  • Naman Dhir (RTM): Rs 5.25 crore

  • Karn Sharma: Rs 50 lakh

  • Trent Boult: Rs 12.50 crore

Players Retained for IPL 2025:

  • Jasprit Bumrah: Rs 18 crore

  • Suryakumar Yadav: Rs 16.35 crore

  • Hardik Pandya: Rs 16.35 crore

  • Rohit Sharma: Rs 16.30 crore

  • Tilak Varma: Rs 8 crore

Punjab Kings

<div class="paragraphs"><p>IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans live streaming today</p></div>

IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans live streaming today

  • Auction spent: Rs 88 crore

  • Retentions: Rs 9.50 crore

  • Purse remaining: Rs 22.50 crore

  • RTM cards available: 3 (capped)

  • Players: 12/25

Players bought in IPL 2025 mega auction:

  • Nehal Wadhera: Rs 4.20 crore

  • Shreyas Iyer: Rs 26.75 crore

  • Vishnu Vinod: Rs 95 lakh

  • Harpreet Brar: Rs 1.50 crore

  • Glenn Maxwell: Rs 4.20 crore

  • Marcus Stoinis: Rs 11 crore

  • Yash Thakur: Rs 1.60 crore

  • Vijaykumar Vyshak: Rs 1.80 crore

  • Arshdeep Singh (RTM): Rs 18 crore

  • Yuzvendra Chahal: Rs 18 crore

Players Retained for IPL 2025:

  • Shashank Singh: Rs 5.5 crore

  • Prabhsimran Singh: Rs 4 crore

Rajasthan Royals

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings to keep their playoffs hopes alive</p></div>

Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings to keep their playoffs hopes alive

  • Auction spent: Rs 23.65 crore

  • Retentions: Rs 79 crore

  • Purse remaining: Rs 17.35 crore

  • RTM cards available: 0

  • Players: 11/25

Players bought in IPL 2025 mega auction:

  • Akash Madhwal: Rs 1.20 crore

  • Kumar Kartikeya: Rs 30 lakh

  • Wanindu Hasaranga: Rs 5.25 crore

  • Maheesh Theekshana: Rs 4.40 crore

  • Jofra Archer: Rs 12.50 crore

Players Retained for IPL 2025:

  • Sanju Samson: Rs 18 crore

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal: Rs 18 crore

  • Riyan Parag: Rs 14 crore

  • Dhruv Jurel: Rs 14 crore

  • Shimron Hetmyer: Rs 11 crore

  • Sandeep Sharma: Rs 4 crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

<div class="paragraphs"><p>IPL 2024:&nbsp;Royal Challengers Bengaluru recorded their second win of the season as they beat SRH by 35 runs.</p></div>

IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru recorded their second win of the season as they beat SRH by 35 runs.

  • Auction spent: Rs 52.35 crore

  • Retentions: Rs 37 crore

  • Purse remaining: Rs 30.65 crore

  • RTM cards available: 3

  • Players: 9/25

Players bought in IPL 2025 mega auction:

  • Jitesh Sharma: Rs 11 crore

  • Philip Salt: Rs 11.50 crore

  • Liam Livingstone: Rs 8.75 crore

  • Rasikh Dar Salam: Rs 6 crore

  • Suyash Sharma: Rs 2.60 crore

  • Josh Hazelwood: Rs 12.50 crore

Players Retained for IPL 2025:

  • Virat Kohli: Rs 21 crore

  • Rajat Patidar: Rs 11 crore

  • Yash Dayal: Rs 5 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad

<div class="paragraphs"><p>IPL 2024:&nbsp;Riding on Nitish Reddy's 37-ball 64, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 2 runs.</p></div>

IPL 2024: Riding on Nitish Reddy's 37-ball 64, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 2 runs.

  • Auction spent: Rs 39.85 crore

  • Retentions: Rs 75 crore

  • Purse remaining: Rs 5.15 crore

  • RTM cards available: 1

  • Players: 13/25

Players bought in IPL 2025 mega auction:

  • Abhinav Manohar: Rs 3.20 crore

  • Atharva Taide: Rs 30 lakh

  • Ishan Kishan: Rs 11.25 crore

  • Harshal Patel: Rs 8 crore

  • Rahul Chahar: Rs 3.20 crore

  • Simarjeet Singh: Rs 1.50 crore

  • Mohammed Shami: Rs 10 crore

  • Adam Zampa: Rs 2.40 crore

Players Retained for IPL 2025:

  • Pat Cummins: Rs 18 crore

  • Abhishek Sharma: Rs 14 crore

  • Nitish Kumar Reddy: Rs 6 crore

  • Heinrich Klaasen: Rs 23 crore

  • Travis Head: Rs 14 crore

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT