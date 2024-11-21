IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Date, Time, Players List, Remaining Purse, Live Streaming And More

The much-anticipated mega auction of Indian Premier League 2025 is set to begin soon. The IPL 2025 mega auction will be held in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah, at the Abady Al-Johar Arena. This is only the second time that the auction will take place outside India, the first time being in 2024 when it took place in Dubai.

A total of 574 players will feature in the IPL 2025 mega auction, including 366 Indian players and 208 overseas cricketers. Three players from associate nations have also made the cut. The official IPL auction list includes 318 Indian uncapped players and 12 uncapped overseas cricketers.

As many as 204 slots will be up for grabs with 70 available slots for overseas players. The highest reserve price for the auction is Rs 2 crore, with 81 players opting to be in the highest bracket. 27 players are in Rs 1.5 crore category. There are 18 in the Rs 1.25 crore category while 23 have priced themselves at Rs 1 crore.

The IPL 2024 winning team Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer will feature in the auction, along with star players like Rishabh Pant and Jos Buttler.

Arshdeep Singh, David Miller, Jos Buttler, Kagiso Rabada, KL Rahul, Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Starc, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and Yuzvendra Chahal are the players that form the marquee set for the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Thirteen-year-old India U-19 cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi from Bihar is the youngest among the lot at Rs 30 lakh base price.

Here is everything you need to know about the IPL 2025 mega auction.