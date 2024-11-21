IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Date, Time, Players List, Remaining Purse, Live Streaming And More
The IPL 2025 mega auction will feature 574 players, including 366 Indian players and 208 overseas cricketers.
The much-anticipated mega auction of Indian Premier League 2025 is set to begin soon. The IPL 2025 mega auction will be held in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah, at the Abady Al-Johar Arena. This is only the second time that the auction will take place outside India, the first time being in 2024 when it took place in Dubai.
A total of 574 players will feature in the IPL 2025 mega auction, including 366 Indian players and 208 overseas cricketers. Three players from associate nations have also made the cut. The official IPL auction list includes 318 Indian uncapped players and 12 uncapped overseas cricketers.
As many as 204 slots will be up for grabs with 70 available slots for overseas players. The highest reserve price for the auction is Rs 2 crore, with 81 players opting to be in the highest bracket. 27 players are in Rs 1.5 crore category. There are 18 in the Rs 1.25 crore category while 23 have priced themselves at Rs 1 crore.
The IPL 2024 winning team Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer will feature in the auction, along with star players like Rishabh Pant and Jos Buttler.
Arshdeep Singh, David Miller, Jos Buttler, Kagiso Rabada, KL Rahul, Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Starc, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and Yuzvendra Chahal are the players that form the marquee set for the IPL 2025 mega auction.
Thirteen-year-old India U-19 cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi from Bihar is the youngest among the lot at Rs 30 lakh base price.
Here is everything you need to know about the IPL 2025 mega auction.
IPL 2025 Mega Auction Date And Time
The IPL 2025 mega auction will be held on Nov. 24 and Nov. 25 at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. The auction will start at 3:00 p.m. IST or 12:30 p.m. local time.
IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Streaming Details
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.
IPL Auction 2025 Live Telecast: How To Watch Mega Auction On TV?
The live broadcast will be available on the Star Sports Network in India, where fans can watch it on television.
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Team Wise Purse Balance
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: List Of Players With Price
IPL 2025: List Of Players Retained
Here is the full list of players retained by each team.
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni
Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs and Abhishek Porel
Gujarat Titans: Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana and Ramandeep Singh
Lucknow Super Giants: Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan and Ayush Badoni
Mumbai Indians: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma
Punjab Kings: Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer and Sandeep Sharma
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Yash Dayal
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen and Travis Head