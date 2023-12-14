IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer Returns As KKR Captain For Upcoming Season; Rana Appointed Vice Captain
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have named Shreyas Iyer as their captain once again for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Iyer missed IPL 2023 due to injury.
Nitish Rana, who captained the team in Iyer's absence will be his deputy for IPL 2024.
Making the announcement, Venky Mysore, CEO of KKR said, "It was indeed unfortunate that Shreyas missed IPL 2023 due to injury. We are delighted that he's back and at the helm as Captain. The way he has worked hard to recover from his injury and the form he has displayed is a testament to his character."
"We are also grateful that Nitish had agreed to step into Shreyas's shoes last season and did a great job. There's no doubt Nitish as Vice Captain will support Shreyas in every possible way for the benefit of Team KKR," he added.
"I believe the last season presented us with several challenges, including my absence due to injury. Nitish did a great job not only filling in for me but also with his commendable leadership. I am delighted that KKR has named him Vice Captain. No doubt it will strengthen the leadership group," Iyer said.
The Kolkata Knight Riders have also appointed former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir as mentor for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.
Gambhir played for KRR from 2011-2017, led the team to the IPL title twice, qualified for the playoffs five times, and reached the finals of the Champions League T20 in 2014.
"I am not an emotional person and not many things move me. But this is different. This is back to where it all started. Today, there is a lump in my throat and fire in my heart as I think about slipping into that purple and gold jersey once again. I am not only coming back to KKR but I am coming back to the city of joy. I am back. I am hungry. I am number 23. Ami KKR," Gambhir said on his return.
For the previous two IPL seasons, Gautam Gambhir was the mentor of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The former India cricketer penned a note for the LSG fans on his X account.
"As I announce the end of my impeccable journey with Lucknow Super Giants, I am filled with love and immense gratitude towards all the players, coaches, support staff and every individual who has made this journey memorable," Gambhir wrote.
"I would like to thank Dr Sanjiv Goenka for his inpiring leadership while creating this remarkable franchise and for his tremendous support to all my endeavours. I am sure that the team will do wonders in the future and will make every LSG fan proud. All the very best LSG brigade," he added.