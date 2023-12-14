IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer Returns As KKR Captain For Upcoming Season; Rana Appointed Vice Captain

"I believe the last season presented us with several challenges, including my absence due to injury. Nitish did a great job not only filling in for me but also with his commendable leadership. I am delighted that KKR has named him Vice Captain. No doubt it will strengthen the leadership group," Iyer said.

The Kolkata Knight Riders have also appointed former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir as mentor for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

Gambhir played for KRR from 2011-2017, led the team to the IPL title twice, qualified for the playoffs five times, and reached the finals of the Champions League T20 in 2014.

"I am not an emotional person and not many things move me. But this is different. This is back to where it all started. Today, there is a lump in my throat and fire in my heart as I think about slipping into that purple and gold jersey once again. I am not only coming back to KKR but I am coming back to the city of joy. I am back. I am hungry. I am number 23. Ami KKR," Gambhir said on his return.

For the previous two IPL seasons, Gautam Gambhir was the mentor of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The former India cricketer penned a note for the LSG fans on his X account.

"As I announce the end of my impeccable journey with Lucknow Super Giants, I am filled with love and immense gratitude towards all the players, coaches, support staff and every individual who has made this journey memorable," Gambhir wrote.

"I would like to thank Dr Sanjiv Goenka for his inpiring leadership while creating this remarkable franchise and for his tremendous support to all my endeavours. I am sure that the team will do wonders in the future and will make every LSG fan proud. All the very best LSG brigade," he added.