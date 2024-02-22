IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement: Date, Time, Live Streaming And More
IPL chairman has said that to begin with, only the schedule of the first 15 days will be announced and the roster for the remaining games will be decided after the announcement of the election dates.
The much-awaited schedule of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League will be announced on Thursday.
The 17th season of the IPL is set to begin on March 22 and will be held entirely in the country despite the coinciding Lok Sabha elections, league chairman Arun Dhumal told PTI on Tuesday.
Speaking to PTI, Dhumal said to begin with, only the schedule of the first 15 days will be announced and the roster for the remaining games will be decided after the announcement of the general election dates.
The dates of the Lok Sabha polls are expected to be announced early next month.
The IPL 2024 schedule announcement will be broadcast live on television and live-streamed online. Here is all you need to know
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Date And Time
The IPL 2024 schedule will be announced on Thursday, February 22 at 5 pm IST.
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Telecast
Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL 2024 schedule announcement.
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Streaming
The schedule announcement for the IPL's 17th edition will be live-streamed on JioCinema.
According to a report in The Indian Express, in the opening fixture of IPL 2024, defending champions Chennai Super Kings will take on last year's finalists Gujarat Titans in Chennai.
General Elections And IPL
Only in 2009, the IPL, in its entirety, was held overseas (South Africa) while the 2014 edition was partially held in the UAE due to the general elections.
However, in 2019, the tournament was held in India despite the elections.
Considering the T20 World Cup begins within days of the cash-rich league's conclusion, the final is likely to be held on May 26.
IPL 2024 Player Auction
The players' auction for the 2024 season was held in December last year and Australian pacer Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player in the history of the league after being bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 24.75 crore.
IPL's All-Time Greatest Team
Iconic Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been selected as the leader of IPL's all-time greatest team which was picked to celebrate the success of the world's most popular T20 league which was launched in 2008.
The selection panel consisted of former cricketers Wasim Akram, Matthew Hayden, Tom Moody and Dale Steyn. About 70 journalists were also part of the selection process.
(With PTI inputs)