IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement: Date, Time, Live Streaming And More

The much-awaited schedule of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League will be announced on Thursday.

The 17th season of the IPL is set to begin on March 22 and will be held entirely in the country despite the coinciding Lok Sabha elections, league chairman Arun Dhumal told PTI on Tuesday.

Speaking to PTI, Dhumal said to begin with, only the schedule of the first 15 days will be announced and the roster for the remaining games will be decided after the announcement of the general election dates.

The dates of the Lok Sabha polls are expected to be announced early next month.

