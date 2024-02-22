IPL 2024 Schedule Announced: CSK To Face RCB In Tournament Opener; Check Full List Of Matches

IPL 2024: The schedule for the 17th season of the Indian Premier League was announced on Thursday. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener on March 22 in Chennai.

The schedule for the first 21 matches has been announced and the roster for the remaining games will be decided after the announcement of the general election dates. The dates of the Lok Sabha polls are expected to be announced early next month.

The CSK vs RCB match will be followed by a couple of doubleheaders on March 23 and 24.

Delhi Capitals will play their first two home games in Vizag. They will face CSK on March 31 and KKR on April 3 at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam. As per media reports, Delhi's Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium will not be ready to host IPL matches just days after hosting the Women's Premier League final match.