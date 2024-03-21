IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Steps Down As CSK Captain For Second Time; Ruturaj Gaikwad To Lead

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has stepped down as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024.

MS Dhoni has handed over CSK's captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad, the franchise said in a statement on Thursday.

"Ruturaj has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2019 and has played 52 matches in IPL during this period. The team looks forward to the upcoming season," CSK said.

The stylish opener had a memorable run last season, aggregating 590 runs in 16 games at an impressive strike rate of 147.50.

CSK will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener on March 22. The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.