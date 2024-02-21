IPL 2024: Here's The All-Time Greatest IPL Team Featuring 15 'Incredible' Players

The expert jury of Star Sports Network which included cricketing greats like Wasim Akram, Dale Steyn, Matthew Hayden and Tom Moody selected the "ALL-TIME INCREDIBLE IPL 16'' team spanning across the last 16 seasons of IPL.

The all-time greatest IPL team predominantly features nine players from India, and the remaining team comprises of two players from West Indies and one each from Australia, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and South Africa.

The 16-member squad includes the playing XI along with four impact subs and the coach of the 'Incredible' team.

The selection of this 16-member team was done to mark the 16th anniversary of the first-ever IPL auction which was conducted on February 20, 2008.