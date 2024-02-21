IPL 2024: Here's The All-Time Greatest IPL Team Featuring 15 'Incredible' Players
MS Dhoni was the unanimous choice as the captain of the greatest IPL team.
The expert jury of Star Sports Network which included cricketing greats like Wasim Akram, Dale Steyn, Matthew Hayden and Tom Moody selected the "ALL-TIME INCREDIBLE IPL 16'' team spanning across the last 16 seasons of IPL.
The all-time greatest IPL team predominantly features nine players from India, and the remaining team comprises of two players from West Indies and one each from Australia, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and South Africa.
The 16-member squad includes the playing XI along with four impact subs and the coach of the 'Incredible' team.
The selection of this 16-member team was done to mark the 16th anniversary of the first-ever IPL auction which was conducted on February 20, 2008.
In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Star Sports, the experts revealed the all-time best IPL team which included CSK's Stephen Fleming as the head coach of the 'Íncredible' team.
All-Time Best IPL Team
Here are the 16 squad members of the 'Incredible' IPL team
David Warner
Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli
AB de Villiers
Suresh Raina
MS Dhoni (captain)
Hardik Pandya
Ravindra Jadeja
Rashid Khan
Jasprit Bumrah
Lasith Malinga
Impact Subs
Yuzvendra Chahal
Andre Russell
Chris Gayle
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Coach
Stephen Fleming
8 of the 11 players who feature in the Playing XI team are IPL regulars and will be part of the upcoming IPL 2024. The remaining three - Raina, Malinga, and ABD are legends of the Indian Premier League but no longer play for any IPL team or have retired from all forms of cricket.
The impact player list also includes three IPL regulars, with only Chris Gayle being an ex-player.
The experts selected CSK's current and IPL's most successful coach Stephen Fleming (5 IPL titles) as the coach of his All-Time Incredible XI.
IPL 2024 Start Date Revealed
With just a month left before the 17th season of the Indian Premier League kicks off, the buzz around IPL has already taken centre stage after the start date of the tournament was confirmed by IPL chairman Arun Dhumal. The much-anticipated Indian Premier League is all set to begin on March 22 and will be held entirely in the country despite coinciding with the general elections, league chairman Arun Dhumal told PTI on Tuesday.