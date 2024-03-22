IPL 2024: Full List Of Players Who Will Miss The Tournament And Their Replacements

Gujarat Titans have roped in Kerala medium-pacer Sandeep Warrier as a replacement for injured senior Indian seamer Mohammed Shami. Shami recently underwent a successful Achilles heel surgery in London for his right heel problem. He is expected to be undergoing rehabilitation for almost the whole of IPL 2024, thus ruling him out of the entire event.

32-year-old Warrier has played five IPL matches since 2019, grabbing two wickets at an economy of 7.88.

The Titans have added B R Sharath to the squad as a replacement for Robin Minz. The young wicketkeeper batter, who attracted a Rs 3.6 crore bid from GT met with a bike accident earlier this month.

"B R Sharath – a wicketkeeper-batter – represents Karnataka in Domestic Cricket. He has so far played 28 T20s, in addition to 20 First-Class matches and 43 List A games, and has 328 T20 runs against his name. He will join GT for his base price of Rs 20 lakh," an IPL media release said.

Wicketkeeper batter Matthew Wade will miss at least the first two matches of the IPL 2024 for Gujarat Titans as he will be playing in the Sheffield Shield final for Tasmania from March 21 to 25.