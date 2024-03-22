IPL 2024: Full List Of Players Who Will Miss The Tournament And Their Replacements
IPL 2024: The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League will begin on Friday with defending champions Chennai Super Kings facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium.
Ahead of the mega-tournament, several players have gotten injured and will not participate in the cash-rich league. The franchises have roped in their replacements.
Following is the team-wise list of unavailable players and their replacements:
Chennai Super Kings
Earlier this month, CSK opener Devon Conway underwent surgery on the left thumb he damaged during New Zealand's series against Australia. According to New Zealand Cricket, he will take at least eight weeks to recover. CSK have not named his replacement yet.
Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans have roped in Kerala medium-pacer Sandeep Warrier as a replacement for injured senior Indian seamer Mohammed Shami. Shami recently underwent a successful Achilles heel surgery in London for his right heel problem. He is expected to be undergoing rehabilitation for almost the whole of IPL 2024, thus ruling him out of the entire event.
32-year-old Warrier has played five IPL matches since 2019, grabbing two wickets at an economy of 7.88.
The Titans have added B R Sharath to the squad as a replacement for Robin Minz. The young wicketkeeper batter, who attracted a Rs 3.6 crore bid from GT met with a bike accident earlier this month.
"B R Sharath – a wicketkeeper-batter – represents Karnataka in Domestic Cricket. He has so far played 28 T20s, in addition to 20 First-Class matches and 43 List A games, and has 328 T20 runs against his name. He will join GT for his base price of Rs 20 lakh," an IPL media release said.
Wicketkeeper batter Matthew Wade will miss at least the first two matches of the IPL 2024 for Gujarat Titans as he will be playing in the Sheffield Shield final for Tasmania from March 21 to 25.
Rajasthan Royals
Tanush Kotian has joined Rajasthan Royals in place of Adam Zampa.
Kotian, who recently made solid all-round contributions as Mumbai won the 42nd Ranji Trophy title, joined RR for his base price of Rs 20 lakhs. He has represented Mumbai in 23 T20s, 26 First-Class games and 19 List A matches.
Zampa, who picked up eight wickets from six matches for the Royals last season, was retained at his Rs 1.5-crore contract but the Australian leg-spinner pulled out citing heavy workload in the build up to the T20I World Cup in June.
Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna underwent surgery on February 23 on his left proximal quadriceps tendon and will not be able to take part in the upcoming IPL. Royals have not named his replacement.
Lucknow Super Giants
West Indies pace sensation Shamar Joseph, who single-handedly won a Test against Australia earlier this year has been roped in by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the upcoming IPL season as replacement for England's Mark Wood.
He will join LSG for Rs 3 crore and this will be Joseph's first stint in the IPL.
According to an ESPNcricinfo report, England all-rounder David Willey will miss the start of the tournament due to personal reasons.
Mumbai Indians
On March 18, five-time champions Mumbai Indians named England left-arm fast bowler Luke Wood as injured Australian Jason Behrendorff's replacement for IPL 2024.
MI also named uncapped South African medium-pacer Kwena Maphaka as injured Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka's replacement.
"The 23-year-old Lankan pacer suffered a hamstring injury in the just-concluded ODI series in Bangladesh, which the visitors lost 1-2," news agency PTI reported.
Madushanka was roped in by MI during the IPL Auction ahead of the upcoming season for Rs 4.6 crore, having shone during the ODI World Cup last year, claiming 21 wickets in nine meetings.
Meanwhile, the 17-year-old Maphaka came into the limelight after being adjudged the Player of the Tournament during the U19 World Cup at home this year, scalping 21 wickets at an average of 9.71.
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight Riders have brought in Englishman Phil Salt as a replacement for compatriot Jason Roy who pulled out of the IPL due to personal reasons. This will be Salt's second season in the IPL, having played for Delhi Capitals last season.
KKR have also named Sri Lankan Dushmantha Chameera as a replacement for England pacer Gus Atkinson. Chameera will join KKR at a reserve price of Rs 50 lakh, the IPL organisers said in a statement.
The Sri Lankan speedster was a part of Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2018 and 2021 seasons respectively.
He represented Lucknow Super Giants in the 2022 season, where he picked up nine wickets from 12 matches.
Delhi Capitals
South African pacer Lungi Ngidi will miss IPL 2024 due to an injury. The Capitals have roped in Australian all-rounder Jake Fraser-McGurk in place of Ngidi.
McGurk, a 21-year-old hard-hitting opener and leg-spinner from Melbourne, made his ODI debut against the West Indies at Sydney last month.
England batter Harry Brook said he has pulled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League because he wants to be around his grieving family after the death of his grandmother. Brook's grandmother died in February.
(With PTI inputs)