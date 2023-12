IPL 2024 Final Squads: Here's The Full List Of Players In 10 Teams After Auction

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc on Tuesday became the most expensive player in the IPL history with an eye-popping bid of Rs 24.75 crore, minutes after his skipper Pat Cummins fetched a jaw-dropping Rs 20.50 crore pay packet as pacers raked in the big moolah at the auction in Dubai.

Starc's payout was significantly more than Sam Curran got last year when Punjab Kings paid a then-record Rs 18.50 crore for the England all-rounder.

Among the fast bowlers, the others who broke the bank were Harshal Patel (Rs 11.75 crore to Punjab Kings), Alzarri Joseph (Rs 11.50 crore to RCB), Spencer Johnson (Rs 10 crore to Gujarat Titans), Shivam Mavi (Rs 6.40 crore to LSG), Umesh Yadav (Rs 5.80 crore to Gujrat Titans), Gerald Coetzee (Rs 5 crore to Mumbai Indians) and Shardul Thakur (Rs 4 crore to CSK).

In the batters category, Daryl Mitchell had a massive payday with Chennai Super Kings spending Rs 14 crore for the New Zealand batter. SRH grabbed World Cup final hero Travis Head for Rs 6.80 crore. New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra, with a base price of Rs 50 lakh, was snapped by CSK for a modest Rs 1.8 crore.

West Indies T20 skipper Rovman Powell emerged as the costliest player among capped batters, going to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.40 crore. The trio of former Australia skipper Steve Smith, India's Manish Pandey and Rilee Rossouw went unsold, while Delhi Capitals snapped England's Harry Brook for Rs 4 crore.

The auction often rewards the uncapped Indian cricketers with life changing contracts and it was no different on Tuesday. Sameer Rizvi, the 20-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, was recruited by Chennai Super Kings for as much as Rs 8.40 crore. Another hard hitting batter, Kumar Kushagra, went for big money as Delhi Capitals spent Rs 7.20 crore for the 20-year-old.

The IPL 2024 auction ended with fresh records set as teams filled 72 of the 77 slots available, spending over Rs 230 crore. Here is how the teams stack up ahead of the upcoming season: