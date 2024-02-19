IPL 2024: Dale Steyn Picks His All-Time 'Incredible' Team Featuring 7 Indian Players

With just months left before the 17th season of the Indian Premier League kicks off, the buzz around IPL has now taken centre stage.

South Africa's former fast bowler Dale Steyn who started his IPL career with Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2008 has picked his 'All Time Incredible Playing XI' for IPL. He has also picked four impact players and the coach for his best IPL team spanning across 15 IPL seasons.

Steyn's legendary IPL team (including impact players) predominantly features nine players from India. The remaining team comprises two players from Australia and one from Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, West Indies and South Africa.