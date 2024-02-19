IPL 2024: Dale Steyn Picks His All-Time 'Incredible' Team Featuring 7 Indian Players
Seven of the eleven players who feature in Dale Steyn's playing XI are IPL regulars and will be part of the IPL 2024 tournament as well.
With just months left before the 17th season of the Indian Premier League kicks off, the buzz around IPL has now taken centre stage.
South Africa's former fast bowler Dale Steyn who started his IPL career with Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2008 has picked his 'All Time Incredible Playing XI' for IPL. He has also picked four impact players and the coach for his best IPL team spanning across 15 IPL seasons.
Steyn's legendary IPL team (including impact players) predominantly features nine players from India. The remaining team comprises two players from Australia and one from Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, West Indies and South Africa.
Steyn's Most Incredible IPL Team
David Warner
Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli
AB de Villiers
MS Dhoni
Suresh Raina
Ravindra Jadeja
Andre Russell
Yuzvendra Chahal
Jasprit Bumrah
Lasith Malinga
Impact Players
Hardik Pandya
Mohammad Shami
Shane Watson
Rashid Khan
Coach
Stephen Fleming
7 of the 11 players who feature in Dale Steyn's Playing XI team are IPL regulars and will be part of the IPL 2024 tournament as well. The remaining three - Raina, Malinga, and ABD are legends of the Indian Premier League who no longer play IPL or have retired from all forms of cricket.
The impact player list also includes three IPL regulars, with only Shane Watson being an ex-player who was recently released from his role of assistant coach of the Delhi Capitals.
Steyn selected CSK's current and IPL's most successful coach Stephen Fleming (5 IPL titles) as the coach of his All-Time Incredible XI.
I have picked my #AllTimeIncredibleXI for IPL. I will now deliberate with my fellow jury members @wasimakramliveofficial @haydos359 @tommoodycricket to pick the Most Incredible Team (Playing XI + Impact Subs + Coach) from 15 seasons of the league.— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) February 18, 2024
Watch us debate the selectionsâ¦ pic.twitter.com/f0arGaIOlH
The selection is part for an IPL TV show that will be aired on Star Sports on Tuesday, Feb 20 which will also feature the likes of Wasim Akram, Mathew Hayden, and Tom Moody who will deliberate and discuss to pick the Most Incredible Team (Playing XI + Impact Subs + Coach) from 15 seasons of the league.
Australia's former all-rounder and ex-coach of IPL team SunRisers Hyderabad also shared his list of 'All Time Incredible Playing XI' for IPL.
Tom Moody's Most Incredible IPL Team
Virat Kohli
Chris Gayle
Suresh Raina
AB De Villiers
Suryakumar Yadav
MS Dhoni
Hardik Pandya
Rashid Khan
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Japrit Bumrah
Lasith Malinga
Impact Players
Ravindra Jadeja
Andre Russell
Yuzvendra Chahal
David Warner
Coach
Stephen Fleming
The 16 players selected by Tom Moody are no different from the ones selected by Steyn with only three players - Gayle, Suryakumar, and Bhuvi replacing Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina and Watson in his choice of best IPL team.
I have been given the very difficult task to pick my #AllTimeIncredibleXI for IPL.— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) February 19, 2024
I will now deliberate with my fellow jury members @wasimakramlive @HaydosTweets @DaleSteyn62
Watch us debate the selections at 7.00PM on Tuesday (Feb 20) only on Star Sports. pic.twitter.com/zjukWIlA2Q
When Will IPL 2024 Start?
The 2024 IPL which will be the 17th season of the Indian Premier League is expected to start on March 22, 2024.
Chennai Super Kings are the defending champions who defeated Gujarat Titans in the finals of IPL 2023. In doing so, CSK became the most successful franchise in the history of the tournament along with Mumbai Indians with five IPL titles against their names.