NDTV ProfitSportsIPL 2024 Auction: Memes Galore As Pat Cummins Becomes Most Expensive Player In IPL History
ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2024 Auction: Memes Galore As Pat Cummins Becomes Most Expensive Player In IPL History

Cricket players, fans and pundits took to social media to share their views as Cummins broke the Rs 20 crore mark for the first time in the IPL auctions.

19 Dec 2023, 03:05 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: X/@SunRisers</p></div>
Image Source: X/@SunRisers

Australia's World Cup winning captain Pat Cummins scripted history by becoming the most expensive player in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Cummins was brought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20.5 crore at the ongoing IPL 2024 auction in Dubai.

"Proud to be joining SRH for the upcoming IPL season. I have heard a lot about the Orange Army. I have played at Hyderabad a few times and have always loved it. Can't wait to get started. Great to see another Aussie Travis Head over there as well. I think we are going to have a lot of fun this season and hopefully plenty of success," Cummins said in a video posted by SRH on X.

Pat Cummins - Most Expensive Player In IPL History

Cricket players, fans and pundits took to social media to share their views as Cummins broke the Rs 20 crore mark for the first time in the IPL auctions. X users also flooded the platform with memes. Take a look:

"RCB should heave a sigh of relief. If SRH had pulled out at 20cr for Pat Cummins, they would have had little left to buy the other players they need. But what is SRH's game plan here?" commentator Harsha Bhogle said in a post.

"Patty Cummins. You beauty. You deserve every Penny put out there Champ," former India coach and commentator Ravi Shastri said while congratulating the Australian captain.

ALSO READ

IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: Hyderabad Bags Pat Cummins For Record Rs 20.5 Crore

Opinion
IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: Hyderabad Bags Pat Cummins For Record Rs 20.5 Crore
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT