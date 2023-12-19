IPL 2024 Auction: Memes Galore As Pat Cummins Becomes Most Expensive Player In IPL History
Cricket players, fans and pundits took to social media to share their views as Cummins broke the Rs 20 crore mark for the first time in the IPL auctions.
Australia's World Cup winning captain Pat Cummins scripted history by becoming the most expensive player in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Cummins was brought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20.5 crore at the ongoing IPL 2024 auction in Dubai.
"Proud to be joining SRH for the upcoming IPL season. I have heard a lot about the Orange Army. I have played at Hyderabad a few times and have always loved it. Can't wait to get started. Great to see another Aussie Travis Head over there as well. I think we are going to have a lot of fun this season and hopefully plenty of success," Cummins said in a video posted by SRH on X.
Pat Cummins - Most Expensive Player In IPL History
"RCB should heave a sigh of relief. If SRH had pulled out at 20cr for Pat Cummins, they would have had little left to buy the other players they need. But what is SRH's game plan here?" commentator Harsha Bhogle said in a post.
"Patty Cummins. You beauty. You deserve every Penny put out there Champ," former India coach and commentator Ravi Shastri said while congratulating the Australian captain.
Patty Cummins. You beauty. You deserve every Penny put out there Champ. Win the Big ones you get International Respect. Take a Bow. ð¾ð¾ð¾ #iplauction2024 #IPL— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 19, 2023
Total suspension of logic in this auction. Hasaranga at 1.5 crores, Cummins for 20.5 crores!— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) December 19, 2023
Pat Cummins is going to earn approx Rs. 1 crore per IPL game that he pays. That's like Rs. 25L per over. Rs. 4L per delivery. About Rs. 20,000 for every step he takes.— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) December 19, 2023
The mind boggles. #IPL2024Auction
Pat Cummins after getting 20.5 cr from India pic.twitter.com/cbnN0ziZdS— Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 19, 2023
LIVE visuals from Pat Cummins house after #IPL2024Auction pic.twitter.com/JsjhD5LjdO— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) December 19, 2023
Just realised Pat Cummins is getting more than the combined salary of Jasprit Bumrah and Surya Kumar Yadav.— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) December 19, 2023
Pat Cummins @ IPL Auction ðð pic.twitter.com/ZWkINM0y4N— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) December 19, 2023
Why is RCB bidding for Pat Cummins?? pic.twitter.com/bWqPLYaxgm— Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) December 19, 2023