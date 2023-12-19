IPL 2024 Auction: Memes Galore As Pat Cummins Becomes Most Expensive Player In IPL History

Australia's World Cup winning captain Pat Cummins scripted history by becoming the most expensive player in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Cummins was brought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20.5 crore at the ongoing IPL 2024 auction in Dubai.

"Proud to be joining SRH for the upcoming IPL season. I have heard a lot about the Orange Army. I have played at Hyderabad a few times and have always loved it. Can't wait to get started. Great to see another Aussie Travis Head over there as well. I think we are going to have a lot of fun this season and hopefully plenty of success," Cummins said in a video posted by SRH on X.