IPL 2024 Auction Live Streaming: How To Watch Indian Premier League Mini Auction On TV And Online?

The mini-auction for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will take place on Tuesday at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai from 1 PM IST onwards.

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, who has been tipped to create ripples in the auction room, will be available for IPL 2024 only from the first week of May, as per the BCCI intimation to the teams.

Hazlewood, who played an integral role in Australia’s recent ODI World Cup win, will be away in March and April as the pacer and his wife are expecting their first child.

Hazlewood, who was released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore, has been bracketed in the top-of-the-line Rs 2 crore base price category in the player auction.

However, a report in ESPNCricinfo said that all the other Australian players including ODI World Cup 2023 hero Travis Head will be available for the entire duration of the IPL.