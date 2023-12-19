IPL 2024 Auction Live Streaming: How To Watch Indian Premier League Mini Auction On TV And Online?
333 cricketers are scheduled to go under the gavel in Dubai on Tuesday. Out of 333 players, 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas players of which 2 players are from associate nations.
The mini-auction for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will take place on Tuesday at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai from 1 PM IST onwards.
Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, who has been tipped to create ripples in the auction room, will be available for IPL 2024 only from the first week of May, as per the BCCI intimation to the teams.
Hazlewood, who played an integral role in Australia’s recent ODI World Cup win, will be away in March and April as the pacer and his wife are expecting their first child.
Hazlewood, who was released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore, has been bracketed in the top-of-the-line Rs 2 crore base price category in the player auction.
However, a report in ESPNCricinfo said that all the other Australian players including ODI World Cup 2023 hero Travis Head will be available for the entire duration of the IPL.
Experienced Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman will only be available for the period between March 22 and May 11, news agency PTI reported.
However, fast bowlers Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam will be unavailable for next year’s IPL as they are expected to feature in Bangladesh XI in the home series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe between March and April.
Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who was released by RCB, and pacer Dushmantha Chameera, who was let go by Lucknow Super Giants, will be available for the duration of the IPL as they are not in the Test scheme of things of the Island nation.
Young England leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, who has a base price of Rs 50 lakh, has withdrawn from the auction. Other England players in the IPL will be strictly monitored by the ECB managing director Rob Key in view of the T20 World Cup that starts in the West Indies and the USA in the immediate aftermath of the IPL 2024.
333 cricketers are scheduled to go under the gavel in Dubai on Tuesday. Out of 333 players, 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas players of which 2 players are from associate nations.
The total number of capped players are 116, uncapped players are 215 and 2 from associate nations. A maximum of 77 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players.
IPL 2024 Auction Live Telecast Details
The Star Sports Network will live telecast the IPL 2024 Player Auction on Tuesday.
How To Watch IPL 2024 Auction Online?
The IPL 2024 auction will be live streamed on JioCinema's app and website. You can also catch all the live updates from the IPL 2024 Player Auction on NDTVProfit.com
(With PTI inputs)