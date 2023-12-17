IPL 2024 Auction: Date, Time, Live Streaming, Players List With Price, Remaining Purse And More

The much-awaited player auction for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League will take place next week. 333 cricketers, out of which 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas players are scheduled to go under the gavel.

The total number of capped players is 116, uncapped players are 215 and 2 are from associate nations. A maximum of 77 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players, according to an official statement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 23 players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket. 13 players are in the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore.

According to a PTI report, the IPL Governing Council handed the franchises a list of 1166 players and after they gave their wish list, it was pruned to 333. The 10 franchises can collectively spend up to Rs 262.95 crore.

Bowling all-rounders Harshal Patel and Shardul Thakur along with veteran pacer Umesh Yadav are the three Indian capped players who are in the highest base price bracket of Rs 2 crore.

Some of the players who will be in demand are Australian skipper Pat Cummins, star pacer Mitchell Starc, World Cup 2023 final hero Travis Head, New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, South Africa's young pacer Gerald Coetzee and Sri Lankan leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.

Here is all you need to know about the IPL 2024 mini-auction: