IPL 2024 Auction: Date, Time, Live Streaming, Players List With Price, Remaining Purse And More
IPL 2024 Auction: Date, Time, Live Streaming, Players List With Price, Remaining Purse And More

Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 23 players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket. 13 players are in the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore.

17 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Image Source: IPL

The much-awaited player auction for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League will take place next week. 333 cricketers, out of which 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas players are scheduled to go under the gavel.

The total number of capped players is 116, uncapped players are 215 and 2 are from associate nations. A maximum of 77 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players, according to an official statement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

According to a PTI report, the IPL Governing Council handed the franchises a list of 1166 players and after they gave their wish list, it was pruned to 333. The 10 franchises can collectively spend up to Rs 262.95 crore.

Bowling all-rounders Harshal Patel and Shardul Thakur along with veteran pacer Umesh Yadav are the three Indian capped players who are in the highest base price bracket of Rs 2 crore.

Some of the players who will be in demand are Australian skipper Pat Cummins, star pacer Mitchell Starc, World Cup 2023 final hero Travis Head, New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, South Africa's young pacer Gerald Coetzee and Sri Lankan leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.

Here is all you need to know about the IPL 2024 mini-auction:

IPL 2024 Auction: Date And Time

The IPL 2024 auction will be held on Tuesday, December 19 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. The Auction will start at 1:00 PM IST.

IPL Auction 2024 Live Streaming Details

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

IPL Auction 2024 Live Telecast: How To Watch On TV?

The IPL player auction will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

IPL Auction 2024: Team Wise Player Purse Balance

IPL 2024 Auction: List Of Players With Price

IPL 2024 Auction Player List.pdf

IPL 2024: List Of Players Retained And Released By Teams

1. Chennai Super Kings

List of players released by CSK:

  • Ben Stokes

  • Dwaine Pretorius

  • Bhagath Varma

  • Subhranshu Senapati

  • Ambati Rayudu (Retired)

  • Akash Singh

  • Kyle Jamieson

  • Sisanda Magala

List of players retained by CSK:

  • Ruturaj Gaikwad

  • Devon Conway

  • Moeen Ali

  • Shivam Dube

  • Ravindra Jadeja

  • MS Dhoni (C & WK)

  • Ajinkya Rahane

  • Deepak Chahar

  • Maheesh Theekshana

  • Mukesh Choudhary

  • Mitchell Santner

  • Rajvardhan Hangargekar

  • Simarjeet Singh

  • Matheesha Pathirana

  • Tushar Deshpande

  • Prashant Solanki

  • Shaik Rasheed

  • Nishant Sindhu

  • Ajay Mandal.

2. Royal Challengers Bangalore

List of players released by RCB:

  • Avinash Singh

  • David Willey

  • Finn Allen

  • Harshal Patel

  • Josh Hazlewood

  • Kedar Jadhav

  • Michael Bracewell

  • Siddharth Kaul

  • Sonu Yadav

  • Wanindu Hasaranga

  • Wayne Parnell

List of players retained by RCB:

  • Akash Deep

  • Anuj Rawat

  • Dinesh  Karthik

  • Faf Du Plessis

  • Glenn Maxwell

  • Himanshu Sharma

  • Karn Sharma

  • Mahipal Lomror

  • Manoj Bhandage

  • Mayank Dagar (Traded)

  • Mohammed Siraj

  • Rajan Kumar

  • Rajat Patidar

  • Reece Topley

  • Suyash Prabhudessai

  • Virat Kohli

  • Vyshak Vijay Kumar

  • Will Jacks

  • Cameron Green (Traded)

3. Mumbai Indians

List of players released by Mumbai Indians:

  • Chris Jordan

  • Duan Jansen

  • Hrithik Shokeen

  • Jhye Richardson

  • Jofra Archer

  • Mohd. Arshad Khan

  • Raghav Goyal

  • Ramandeep Singh

  • Riley Meredith

  • Sandeep Warrier

  • Tristan Stubbs

List of players retained by Mumbai Indians:

  • Akash Madhwal

  • Arjun Tendulkar

  • Cameron Green

  • Dewald Brevis

  • Ishan Kishan

  • Jason Behrendorff

  • Jasprit Bumrah

  • Kumar Kartikeya Singh

  • N. Tilak Varma

  • Nehal Wadhera

  • Piyush Chawla

  • Rohit Sharma

  • Romario Shepherd (Traded)

  • Shams Mulani

  • Surya Kumar Yadav

  • Tim David

  • Vishnu Vinod

  • Hardik Pandya (Traded)

4. Gujarat Titans

List of players released by Gujarat Titans:

  • Alzarri Joseph

  • Dasun Shanaka

  • K.S. Bharat

  • Odean Smith

  • Pradeep Sangwan

  • Shivam Mavi

  • Urvil Patel

  • Yash Dayal

List of players retained by Gujarat Titans:

  • Abhinav Sadarangani

  • B. Sai Sudharsan

  • Darshan Nalkande

  • David Miller

  • Jayant Yadav

  • Joshua Little

  • Kane Williamson

  • Matthew Wade

  • Mohammad Shami

  • Mohit Sharma

  • Noor Ahmad

  • R. Sai Kishore

  • Rahul Tewatia

  • Rashid Khan

  • Shubman Gill

  • Vijay Shankar

  • Wriddhiman  Saha

5. Delhi Capitals

List of players released by Delhi Capitals:

  • Aman Khan

  • Chetan Sakariya

  • Kamlesh Nagarkoti

  • Manish Pandey

  • Mustafizur Rahman

  • Phil Salt

  • Priyam Garg

  • Rilee Rossouw

  • Ripal Patel

  • Rovman Powell

  • Sarfaraz Khan

List of players retained by Delhi Capitals:

  • Abhishek Porel

  • Anrich Nortje

  • Axar Patel

  • David Warner

  • Ishant Sharma

  • Kuldeep Yadav

  • Lalit Yadav

  • Lungisani Ngidi

  • Mitchell Marsh

  • Mukesh Kumar

  • Pravin Dubey

  • Prithvi Shaw

  • Rishabh Pant

  • Syed Khaleel Ahmed

  • Vicky Ostwal

  • Yash Dhull

6. Rajasthan Royals

List of players released by Rajasthan Royals:

  • Abdul P A

  • Akash Vashisht

  • Jason Holder

  • Joe Root

  • K.C Cariappa

  • K.M. Asif

  • Kuldip Yadav

  • Murugan Ashwin

  • Obed Mccoy

List of players retained by Rajasthan Royals:

  • Adam Zampa

  • Avesh Khan (Traded In)

  • Dhruv Jurel

  • Donovan Ferreira

  • Jos Buttler

  • Kuldeep Sen

  • Kunal Rathore

  • Navdeep Saini

  • Prasidh Krishna

  • R. Ashwin

  • Riyan Parag

  • Sandeep Sharma

  • Sanju Samson

  • Shimron Hetmyer

  • Trent Boult

  • Yashaswi Jaiswal

  • Yuzvendra Chahal

7. Lucknow Super Giants

List of players released by LSG:

  • Arpit Guleria

  • Daniel Sams

  • Jaydev Unadkat

  • Karan Sharma

  • Karun Nair

  • Manan Vohra

  • Suryansh Shegde

  • Swapnil Singh

List of players retained by LSG:

  • Amit Mishra

  • Ayush Badoni

  • Deepak Hooda

  • Devdutt Padikkal (Traded In)

  • K. Gowtham

  • KL Rahul

  • Krunal Pandya

  • Kyle Mayers

  • Marcus Stoinis

  • Mark Wood

  • Mayank Yadav

  • Mohsin Khan

  • Naveen Ul Haq

  • Nicholas Pooran

  • Prerak Mankad

  • Quinton De Kock

  • Ravi Bishnoi

  • Yash Thakur

  • Yudhvir Charak

8. Kolkata Knight Riders

List of players released by KKR:

  • Aarya Desai

  • David Wiese

  • Johnson Charles

  • Kulwant Khejroliya

  • Litton Das

  • Lockie Ferguson

  • Mandeep Singh

  • N Jagadeesan

  • Shakib Al Hasan

  • Shardul Thakur

  • Tim Southee

  • Umesh Yadav

List of players retained by KKR:

  • Shreyas Iyer (C)

  • Andre Russell

  • Anukul Roy

  • Harshit Rana

  • Jason Roy

  • Nitish Rana

  • Rahmanullah Gurbaz

  • Rinku Singh

  • Sunil Narine

  • Suyash Sharma

  • Vaibhav Arora

  • Varun Chakaravarthy

  • Venkatesh Iyer

9. Punjab Kings

List of players released by Punjab Kings:

  • Baltej Dhanda

  • Bhanuka Rajapaksa

  • Gurnoor Singh Brar

  • Matthew Short

  • Mohit Rathee

  • Raj Angad Bawa

  • Shahrukh Khan

List of players retained by Punjab Kings:

  • Arshdeep Singh

  • Atharva Taide

  • Harpreet Brar

  • Harpreet Bhatia

  • Jitesh Sharma

  • Jonny Bairstow

  • Kagiso Rabada

  • Liam Livingstone

  • Nathan Ellis

  • Prabhsimran Singh

  • Rahul Chahar

  • Rishi Dhawan

  • Sam Curran

  • Shikhar Dhawan

  • Shivam Singh

  • Sikandar Raza

  • Vidwath Kaverappa

10. Sunrisers Hyderabad

List of players released by Sunrisers Hyderabad:

  • Vivrant Sharma

  • Adil Rashid

  • Akeal Hosein

  • Harry Brook

  • Kartik Tyagi

  • Samarth Vyas

List of players retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad:

  • Abdul Samad

  • Abhishek Sharma

  • Aiden Markram

  • Anmolpreet Singh

  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar

  • Fazalhaq Farooqi

  • Glenn Phillips

  • Heinrich Klaasen

  • Marco Jansen

  • Mayank Agarwal

  • Mayank Markande

  • Nitish Kumar Reddy

  • Rahul Tripathi

  • Sanvir  Singh

  • Shahbaz Ahamad (Traded In)

  • T. Natarajan

  • Umran Malik

  • Upendra Singh Yadav

  • Washington Sundar

(With PTI inputs)

