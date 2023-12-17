IPL 2024 Auction: Date, Time, Live Streaming, Players List With Price, Remaining Purse And More
Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 23 players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket. 13 players are in the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore.
The much-awaited player auction for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League will take place next week. 333 cricketers, out of which 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas players are scheduled to go under the gavel.
The total number of capped players is 116, uncapped players are 215 and 2 are from associate nations. A maximum of 77 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players, according to an official statement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.
According to a PTI report, the IPL Governing Council handed the franchises a list of 1166 players and after they gave their wish list, it was pruned to 333. The 10 franchises can collectively spend up to Rs 262.95 crore.
Bowling all-rounders Harshal Patel and Shardul Thakur along with veteran pacer Umesh Yadav are the three Indian capped players who are in the highest base price bracket of Rs 2 crore.
Some of the players who will be in demand are Australian skipper Pat Cummins, star pacer Mitchell Starc, World Cup 2023 final hero Travis Head, New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, South Africa's young pacer Gerald Coetzee and Sri Lankan leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.
Here is all you need to know about the IPL 2024 mini-auction:
IPL 2024 Auction: Date And Time
The IPL 2024 auction will be held on Tuesday, December 19 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. The Auction will start at 1:00 PM IST.
IPL Auction 2024 Live Streaming Details
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.
IPL Auction 2024 Live Telecast: How To Watch On TV?
The IPL player auction will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.
IPL Auction 2024: Team Wise Player Purse Balance
IPL 2024 Auction: List Of Players With Price
IPL 2024: List Of Players Retained And Released By Teams
1. Chennai Super Kings
List of players released by CSK:
Ben Stokes
Dwaine Pretorius
Bhagath Varma
Subhranshu Senapati
Ambati Rayudu (Retired)
Akash Singh
Kyle Jamieson
Sisanda Magala
List of players retained by CSK:
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Devon Conway
Moeen Ali
Shivam Dube
Ravindra Jadeja
MS Dhoni (C & WK)
Ajinkya Rahane
Deepak Chahar
Maheesh Theekshana
Mukesh Choudhary
Mitchell Santner
Rajvardhan Hangargekar
Simarjeet Singh
Matheesha Pathirana
Tushar Deshpande
Prashant Solanki
Shaik Rasheed
Nishant Sindhu
Ajay Mandal.
2. Royal Challengers Bangalore
List of players released by RCB:
Avinash Singh
David Willey
Finn Allen
Harshal Patel
Josh Hazlewood
Kedar Jadhav
Michael Bracewell
Siddharth Kaul
Sonu Yadav
Wanindu Hasaranga
Wayne Parnell
List of players retained by RCB:
Akash Deep
Anuj Rawat
Dinesh Karthik
Faf Du Plessis
Glenn Maxwell
Himanshu Sharma
Karn Sharma
Mahipal Lomror
Manoj Bhandage
Mayank Dagar (Traded)
Mohammed Siraj
Rajan Kumar
Rajat Patidar
Reece Topley
Suyash Prabhudessai
Virat Kohli
Vyshak Vijay Kumar
Will Jacks
Cameron Green (Traded)
3. Mumbai Indians
List of players released by Mumbai Indians:
Chris Jordan
Duan Jansen
Hrithik Shokeen
Jhye Richardson
Jofra Archer
Mohd. Arshad Khan
Raghav Goyal
Ramandeep Singh
Riley Meredith
Sandeep Warrier
Tristan Stubbs
List of players retained by Mumbai Indians:
Akash Madhwal
Arjun Tendulkar
Cameron Green
Dewald Brevis
Ishan Kishan
Jason Behrendorff
Jasprit Bumrah
Kumar Kartikeya Singh
N. Tilak Varma
Nehal Wadhera
Piyush Chawla
Rohit Sharma
Romario Shepherd (Traded)
Shams Mulani
Surya Kumar Yadav
Tim David
Vishnu Vinod
Hardik Pandya (Traded)
4. Gujarat Titans
List of players released by Gujarat Titans:
Alzarri Joseph
Dasun Shanaka
K.S. Bharat
Odean Smith
Pradeep Sangwan
Shivam Mavi
Urvil Patel
Yash Dayal
List of players retained by Gujarat Titans:
Abhinav Sadarangani
B. Sai Sudharsan
Darshan Nalkande
David Miller
Jayant Yadav
Joshua Little
Kane Williamson
Matthew Wade
Mohammad Shami
Mohit Sharma
Noor Ahmad
R. Sai Kishore
Rahul Tewatia
Rashid Khan
Shubman Gill
Vijay Shankar
Wriddhiman Saha
5. Delhi Capitals
List of players released by Delhi Capitals:
Aman Khan
Chetan Sakariya
Kamlesh Nagarkoti
Manish Pandey
Mustafizur Rahman
Phil Salt
Priyam Garg
Rilee Rossouw
Ripal Patel
Rovman Powell
Sarfaraz Khan
List of players retained by Delhi Capitals:
Abhishek Porel
Anrich Nortje
Axar Patel
David Warner
Ishant Sharma
Kuldeep Yadav
Lalit Yadav
Lungisani Ngidi
Mitchell Marsh
Mukesh Kumar
Pravin Dubey
Prithvi Shaw
Rishabh Pant
Syed Khaleel Ahmed
Vicky Ostwal
Yash Dhull
6. Rajasthan Royals
List of players released by Rajasthan Royals:
Abdul P A
Akash Vashisht
Jason Holder
Joe Root
K.C Cariappa
K.M. Asif
Kuldip Yadav
Murugan Ashwin
Obed Mccoy
List of players retained by Rajasthan Royals:
Adam Zampa
Avesh Khan (Traded In)
Dhruv Jurel
Donovan Ferreira
Jos Buttler
Kuldeep Sen
Kunal Rathore
Navdeep Saini
Prasidh Krishna
R. Ashwin
Riyan Parag
Sandeep Sharma
Sanju Samson
Shimron Hetmyer
Trent Boult
Yashaswi Jaiswal
Yuzvendra Chahal
7. Lucknow Super Giants
List of players released by LSG:
Arpit Guleria
Daniel Sams
Jaydev Unadkat
Karan Sharma
Karun Nair
Manan Vohra
Suryansh Shegde
Swapnil Singh
List of players retained by LSG:
Amit Mishra
Ayush Badoni
Deepak Hooda
Devdutt Padikkal (Traded In)
K. Gowtham
KL Rahul
Krunal Pandya
Kyle Mayers
Marcus Stoinis
Mark Wood
Mayank Yadav
Mohsin Khan
Naveen Ul Haq
Nicholas Pooran
Prerak Mankad
Quinton De Kock
Ravi Bishnoi
Yash Thakur
Yudhvir Charak
8. Kolkata Knight Riders
List of players released by KKR:
Aarya Desai
David Wiese
Johnson Charles
Kulwant Khejroliya
Litton Das
Lockie Ferguson
Mandeep Singh
N Jagadeesan
Shakib Al Hasan
Shardul Thakur
Tim Southee
Umesh Yadav
List of players retained by KKR:
Shreyas Iyer (C)
Andre Russell
Anukul Roy
Harshit Rana
Jason Roy
Nitish Rana
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Rinku Singh
Sunil Narine
Suyash Sharma
Vaibhav Arora
Varun Chakaravarthy
Venkatesh Iyer
9. Punjab Kings
List of players released by Punjab Kings:
Baltej Dhanda
Bhanuka Rajapaksa
Gurnoor Singh Brar
Matthew Short
Mohit Rathee
Raj Angad Bawa
Shahrukh Khan
List of players retained by Punjab Kings:
Arshdeep Singh
Atharva Taide
Harpreet Brar
Harpreet Bhatia
Jitesh Sharma
Jonny Bairstow
Kagiso Rabada
Liam Livingstone
Nathan Ellis
Prabhsimran Singh
Rahul Chahar
Rishi Dhawan
Sam Curran
Shikhar Dhawan
Shivam Singh
Sikandar Raza
Vidwath Kaverappa
10. Sunrisers Hyderabad
List of players released by Sunrisers Hyderabad:
Vivrant Sharma
Adil Rashid
Akeal Hosein
Harry Brook
Kartik Tyagi
Samarth Vyas
List of players retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad:
Abdul Samad
Abhishek Sharma
Aiden Markram
Anmolpreet Singh
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Fazalhaq Farooqi
Glenn Phillips
Heinrich Klaasen
Marco Jansen
Mayank Agarwal
Mayank Markande
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Rahul Tripathi
Sanvir Singh
Shahbaz Ahamad (Traded In)
T. Natarajan
Umran Malik
Upendra Singh Yadav
Washington Sundar
(With PTI inputs)