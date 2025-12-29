International League T20, 2025-26: Playoffs Schedule, Teams, Match Timings, Squads And Live Streaming Details

ILT20 Playoffs 2025-26: After a captivating league stage, the 2025-26 edition of the International League T20 moves to the playoff round. Four best-performing sides - Desert Vipers, MI Emirates, Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders - have qualified for an exciting final week of the tournament.

The Vipers cemented their place in the playoffs after eight victories in their 10 league matches. They finished at the top of the standings, where MI Emirates ended second after losing three and winning seven of their fixtures. The Capitals fell marginally short of the top bracket after an even run, losing 5 and winning 5 times. The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, who won four games out of 10, became the last side to qualify after fending off competition from the Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriorz.

The playoff stage will witness the face-off between the top two sides, Desert Vipers and MI Emirates, in the first qualifier match. The winner of this fixture will qualify directly for the final. Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, who finished third and fourth in the points table, respectively, will play out an eliminator. The winner of the eliminator round will play against the defeated side of qualifier 1 to determine the second finalist of the competition.