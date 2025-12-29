International League T20, 2025-26: Playoffs Schedule, Teams, Match Timings, Squads And Live Streaming Details
ILT20 Season 4: The playoffs stage of the ILT20 will witness Desert Vipers, MI Emirates, Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in action.
ILT20 Playoffs 2025-26: After a captivating league stage, the 2025-26 edition of the International League T20 moves to the playoff round. Four best-performing sides - Desert Vipers, MI Emirates, Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders - have qualified for an exciting final week of the tournament.
The Vipers cemented their place in the playoffs after eight victories in their 10 league matches. They finished at the top of the standings, where MI Emirates ended second after losing three and winning seven of their fixtures. The Capitals fell marginally short of the top bracket after an even run, losing 5 and winning 5 times. The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, who won four games out of 10, became the last side to qualify after fending off competition from the Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriorz.
The playoff stage will witness the face-off between the top two sides, Desert Vipers and MI Emirates, in the first qualifier match. The winner of this fixture will qualify directly for the final. Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, who finished third and fourth in the points table, respectively, will play out an eliminator. The winner of the eliminator round will play against the defeated side of qualifier 1 to determine the second finalist of the competition.
International League T20, 2025-26: Playoffs Schedule
ILT20 2025-26 Playoffs Stage: Squads
Dubai Capitals: Dasun Shanaka (C), Dushmantha Chameera, Gulbadin Naib, Rovman Powell and Shai Hope, Luke Wood, Waqar Salamkheil and Muhammad Jawadullah, David Willey, Leus de Plooy, Muhammad Farooq, Tymal Mills, Scott Currie, Mohammad Nabi, Farhan Khan, Anudeep Chenthamara, Usman Najeeb, Ritesh Mallikarjuna Grandhi, Shayan Jahangir, Rushil Ugarkar, Naveen Bidiasee, Toby Albert, Akshay Wakhare
Desert Vipers: Lockie Ferguson (C), Dan Lawrence, David Payne, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Max Holden, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Andries Gous, Shimron Hetmyer, Vriitya Aravind, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Qais Ahmad, Sanjay Pahal, Bilal Tahir, Faisal Khan, Hasan Nawaz, Tom Bruce, Matiullah Khan, Tawanda Muyeye, Faridoon Dawoodzai
MI Emirates: Kieron Pollard (C), AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Waseem, Romario Shepherd, Tom Banton, Chris Woakes, Kamindu Mendis, Muhammad Rohid, Jordan Thompson, Naveen-ul-Haq, Andre Fletcher, Nosthush Kenjige, Mohamed Shafeeq, Zain Ul Abidin, Usman Khan, Ackeem Auguste, Arab Gul, Tajinder Dhillon, Zahoor Khan, Shakib Al Hasan
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Jason Holder (C), Michael Pepper, George Garton, Brandon McMullen, Ibrar Ahmad, Ajay Kumar, Adnan Idrees, Abdul Manan Ali, Mayank, Khary Pierre, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Unmukt Chand, Liam Livingstone, Alishan Sharafu, Alex Hales, Sherfane Rutherford, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Piyush Chawla
International League T20, 2025-26 Playoffs: Live Streaming Details
The live broadcast of the ILT20 2025-26 playoffs stage fixtures will be available in India on the Zee Network television channels. The live streaming of the ILT20 will be available on the Zee5 OTT platform.