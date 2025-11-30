International League T20 2025-26: Dates, ILT20 Season 4 Schedule, Format, Teams, Squads And Live Streaming
ILT20 Season 4: The highly anticipated fourth season of the DP World International League T20 is about to begin, promising more fast-paced action from the region’s premier T20 event.
ILT20 2025-26: The fourth season of the International League T20 (ILT20) begins in Dubai with a rematch of last season’s final as defending champions Dubai Capitals take on the Desert Vipers. The match is scheduled for Dec. 2 from 8 p.m. IST.
The opening season belonged to the Gulf Giants, whereas MI Emirates dominated the second edition to claim the championship.
This season, six teams will go head-to-head twice apiece across a 30-match league phase. The top four on the points table will move forward to the playoffs, featuring two qualifiers and an eliminator, culminating in the final scheduled for Jan. 4 in Dubai.
This season’s ILT20 boasts a star-studded lineup featuring Phil Salt, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell with Abu Dhabi Knight Riders; Desert Vipers fielding Sam Curran, Noor Ahmad and Shimron Hetmyer; Dubai Capitals’ Rovman Powell, Mustafizur Rahman and Jordan Cox; Moeen Ali, Pathum Nissanka and Rahmanullah Gurbaz representing the Gulf Giants.
The tournament’s broadcast is enhanced by a panel of distinguished ex-international cricketers.
Every ILT20 fixture will take place in the UAE, at stadiums in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.
International League T20 2025-26 Schedule
International League T20 2025-26: Format
The ILT20 has a double round-robin structure in its league phase, pitting every team against each opponent twice. The four highest-placed sides then advance to the playoffs, featuring Qualifier 1, an Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and the final.
International League T20 2025-26: Live Telecast
Fans in India can watch the matches live on the Zee TV network.
International League T20 2025-26: Live Streaming
The livestreaming of all the matches will be available on the ZEE5 app and website.
International League T20 2025-26: Teams And Squads
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Andre Russell, Alishan Sharafu, Charith Asalanka, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Alex Hales, Liam Livingstone, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Usman Tariq, Michael Pepper, George Garton, Brandon McMullen, Ibrar Ahmed, Ajay Kumar, Adnan Idrees Muhammad, Abdul Manan Ali, Mayank Chowdary, Khary Pierre, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Unmukt Chand
Sharjah Warriorz: Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tim Southee, Sikandar Raza, Maheesh Theekshana, Saurabh Netravalkar, Tim David, Dinesh Karthik, Tom Abell, Adil Rashid, Junaid Siddique, James Rew, Nathan Sowter, Dwaine Pretorius, Jayden Seales, Harmeet Singh, Wasim Akram, Mohamed Nawfer Mohamed Aslam, Raees Ahmad, Richard Ngarava, Shubham Ranjane, Ethan D'Souza, Taskin Ahmed, Abdul Salman Khan
Desert Vipers: Dan Lawrence, Max Holden, David Payne, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Lockie Ferguson, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sam Curran, Andries Gous, Vriitya Aravind, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Qais Ahmad, Sanjay Pahal, Bilal Tahir, Faisal Khan, Hasan Nawaz, Tom Bruce, Matiullah Khan, Tawanda Muyeye, Faridoon Dawoodzai.
Dubai Capitals: Jordan Cox, Rovman Powell, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Waqar Salamkheil, Haider Ali, Muhammad Jawadullah, Jimmy Neesham, Muhammad Farooq, Tymal Mills, Scott Currie, Mohammad Nabi, Farhan Khan, Anudeep Chenthamara, Usman Najeeb, Ritesh Mallikarjuna Grandhi, Shayan Jahangir, Rushil Ugarkar, Naveen Bidiasee, Toby Albert, Akshay Wakhare.
Gulf Giants: Aayan Afzal Khan, Mark Adair, Gerhard Erasmus, Blessing Muzarabani, Moeen Ali, James Vince, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asif Khan, Zuhaib Zubair, Sean Dickson, Tabraiz Shamsi, Liam Dawson, Fred Klaassen, Haider Razzaq, Meet Bhavsar, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Lorcan Tucker, Chris Wood, Tom Moores, Ramon Simmonds.
MI Emirates: Fazalhaq Farooqi, Tom Banton, Romario Shepherd, Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow, AM Ghazanfar, Muhammad Waseem, Kamindu Mendis, Muhammad Rohid, Jordan Thompson, Naveen-ul-Haq, Andre Fletcher, Nosthush Kenjige, Mohamed Shafeeq, Zain Ul Abidin, Usman Khan, Ackeem Auguste, Arab Gul, Tajinder Dhillon, Zahoor Khan, Shakib Al Hasan.