International League T20 2025-26: Dates, ILT20 Season 4 Schedule, Format, Teams, Squads And Live Streaming

ILT20 2025-26: The fourth season of the International League T20 (ILT20) begins in Dubai with a rematch of last season’s final as defending champions Dubai Capitals take on the Desert Vipers. The match is scheduled for Dec. 2 from 8 p.m. IST.

The opening season belonged to the Gulf Giants, whereas MI Emirates dominated the second edition to claim the championship.

This season, six teams will go head-to-head twice apiece across a 30-match league phase. The top four on the points table will move forward to the playoffs, featuring two qualifiers and an eliminator, culminating in the final scheduled for Jan. 4 in Dubai.

This season’s ILT20 boasts a star-studded lineup featuring Phil Salt, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell with Abu Dhabi Knight Riders; Desert Vipers fielding Sam Curran, Noor Ahmad and Shimron Hetmyer; Dubai Capitals’ Rovman Powell, Mustafizur Rahman and Jordan Cox; Moeen Ali, Pathum Nissanka and Rahmanullah Gurbaz representing the Gulf Giants.

The tournament’s broadcast is enhanced by a panel of distinguished ex-international cricketers.