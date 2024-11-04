India's Whitewash At Home Draws Sharp Criticism As Netizens Seek Pujara's Recall

Since only four New Zealand batters managed to score double digit, the Kiwis scored 235 runs in the final test. This includes Will Young and Daryl Mitchell’s important half centuries of 71 and 82 runs respectively. Indian spinners turned out to be a threat for the black caps with Ravindra Jadeja claiming five wickets and Washington Sundar’s four wicket haul.

Tables turned for India in the final innings of the series, as the top order for India collapsed. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant stepped up to hold the fort single-handedly, but fell short of leading the team to victory, finishing with a score of 64.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma, during the post-match presentation, highlighted his poor performance with the bat and in leading the team. “As a captain as well, I was not at my best at leading the team as well. And not with the bat as well. That is something from the personal point of view,” he said.

Press Trust of India’s report suggests that the defeat against New Zealand has put Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin’s cricketing future in the dark. The upcoming five match test series against Australia could be the last for two out of the four seniors currently at the last leg of their international careers.

“If India doesn't qualify for World Test Championship final in England, one can be rest assured that all four super seniors won't be on that flight to UK for the ensuing five-Test series. In any case, all four have likely played their final Test at home together,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.