India's WC Win: Surat-Based Diamantaire To Gift Diamond Jewellery, Solar Panels To Women's Cricket Team
Following India's historic triumph in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, the Women In Blue have received much adoration from fans and authorities alike, with the Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) notably announcing a Rs 51 crore cash prize for the team.
Now, a Surat-based diamantaire, Govind Dholakia, is set to gift the Indian women's cricket team diamond jewellery and solar panels, in the wake of their victory over South Africa in the World Cup final, reports The Times of India.
Dholokia, who is the founder of Surat-based Shree Ramkrishna Exports (SRK), had made the announcement along with entrepreneur resource operations head Jayanti Narola.
"As our Indian Women's cricket team steps into the ICC Women's World Cup Final, my heart swells with pride. These women have already won the hearts of a billion Indians with their courage, discipline and determination."
After Team India's victory over South Africa, SRK's design team began working on customised jewellery concepts tailored for the World Cup winning team that features the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, among others.
"We are getting various designs of customised jewellery prepared for each member of the women's cricket team. The best design will be chosen out of many," Shreyans Dholakia, brand custodian at SRK, told TOI.
Govind Dholakia, who is also a member of the Rajya Sabha, has five brothers, who in turn, have ten daughters in total. "Natural diamonds are timeless, and we hope that the Indian Women's Cricket Team shines like a diamond," Shreyans added.
In his letter, Govind Dholakia further wrote: "Winning a World Cup is not merely a sporting milestone, but a symbol of what women can achieve when they believe in their own light. Their victory will inspire generations of girls to dream, to rise, and to shine — just as natural diamonds do, after the longest journey through fire and time."