India's WC Win: Surat-Based Diamantaire To Gift Diamond Jewellery, Solar Panels To Women's Cricket Team

Following India's historic triumph in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, the Women In Blue have received much adoration from fans and authorities alike, with the Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) notably announcing a Rs 51 crore cash prize for the team.

Now, a Surat-based diamantaire, Govind Dholakia, is set to gift the Indian women's cricket team diamond jewellery and solar panels, in the wake of their victory over South Africa in the World Cup final, reports The Times of India.

Dholokia, who is the founder of Surat-based Shree Ramkrishna Exports (SRK), had made the announcement along with entrepreneur resource operations head Jayanti Narola.

"As our Indian Women's cricket team steps into the ICC Women's World Cup Final, my heart swells with pride. These women have already won the hearts of a billion Indians with their courage, discipline and determination."