India's Paralympic Journey: From Tokyo Triumphs To Paris Podium Dreams

India’s medal haul in both Paralympics came from a wide range of sports, but there were notable differences in how different sports contributed to the medal tally.

Tokyo 2020

In the 2020 Summer Olympics, India’s dominance in para-athletics was highlighted by stellar performances in javelin throw and high jump. Sumit Antil set a world record with his gold medal-winning throw in the F64 javelin category. Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar brought home medals in the T42 and T63 high jump.

Indian audience favourite shooter, Avani Lekhara, became the first Indian woman to win two medals at the Paralympics after clinching bronze in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 category at Tokyo, after her gold in women's 10m air rifle shooting standing SH1 class.

Pramod Bhagat performed his debut at the Tokyo Paralympics, in the badminton discipline. His debut was fruitful for India, as he won a gold in men's singles (SL3), among other notable performances.

Paris 2024

In the 2024 Summer Games, India continued its dominance in athletics at the Paris Paralympics. Athlete Praveen Kumar clinched a gold in men’s high jump T64 with a personal best leap of 2.08m. Sumit Antil defended his title in men’s javelin throw F64 by setting a Paralympic record with a distance of 70.59m.

The shooting team in the Indian Contingent were seen in their best form. Avani Lekhara, defended her title by securing gold in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1, while Mona Agarwal won a bronze in the same event. In the men’s category, Manish Narwal won a silver in the 10m air pistol SH1.

Nitesh Kumar, who dominated in the para-badminton discipline, won gold in men’s singles SL3, further cementing India’s dominance in the games.

One of the key highlights from Paris 2024 was Harvinder Singh, who became the first Indian to win a Paralympic gold in archery. He defeated Poland’s Lukasz Ciszek, 6-0, in the men’s individual recurve open final. This added a new chapter to India’s para-archery success.