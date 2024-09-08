India's Paralympic Journey: From Tokyo Triumphs To Paris Podium Dreams
Let us see in which disciplines did India take a lead in Paris, compared to the Tokyo games.
India's rise in the Paralympic world has been remarkable, transitioning from a modest history to becoming a key player in global para-sports. The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics was a defining moment, setting unprecedented benchmarks for Indian para-athletes. In the 2020 Summer Games, athletes like Avani Lekhara, sent a strong message to the world with their performance. In the Paris 2024 Paralympics, athletes not only sustained this momentum, but further surpassed expectations.
The Indian contingent ended the Paris Para-event with 29 medals around their neck: seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze. Let us see in which disciplines did India take a lead in Paris, compared to the Tokyo games.
Medal Tally Overview
One of the most tangible ways to measure India’s growth in the Paralympics is through its medal tally. In Tokyo 2020, India won 19 medals, making it the country's best performance at the time. However, Paris 2024 saw an even more impressive haul, as the team secured close to 30 medals.
Key Sports Where India Dominated
India’s medal haul in both Paralympics came from a wide range of sports, but there were notable differences in how different sports contributed to the medal tally.
Tokyo 2020
In the 2020 Summer Olympics, India’s dominance in para-athletics was highlighted by stellar performances in javelin throw and high jump. Sumit Antil set a world record with his gold medal-winning throw in the F64 javelin category. Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar brought home medals in the T42 and T63 high jump.
Indian audience favourite shooter, Avani Lekhara, became the first Indian woman to win two medals at the Paralympics after clinching bronze in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 category at Tokyo, after her gold in women's 10m air rifle shooting standing SH1 class.
Pramod Bhagat performed his debut at the Tokyo Paralympics, in the badminton discipline. His debut was fruitful for India, as he won a gold in men's singles (SL3), among other notable performances.
Paris 2024
In the 2024 Summer Games, India continued its dominance in athletics at the Paris Paralympics. Athlete Praveen Kumar clinched a gold in men’s high jump T64 with a personal best leap of 2.08m. Sumit Antil defended his title in men’s javelin throw F64 by setting a Paralympic record with a distance of 70.59m.
The shooting team in the Indian Contingent were seen in their best form. Avani Lekhara, defended her title by securing gold in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1, while Mona Agarwal won a bronze in the same event. In the men’s category, Manish Narwal won a silver in the 10m air pistol SH1.
Nitesh Kumar, who dominated in the para-badminton discipline, won gold in men’s singles SL3, further cementing India’s dominance in the games.
One of the key highlights from Paris 2024 was Harvinder Singh, who became the first Indian to win a Paralympic gold in archery. He defeated Poland’s Lukasz Ciszek, 6-0, in the men’s individual recurve open final. This added a new chapter to India’s para-archery success.
Athlete Highlights
Both Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024, were marked by the rise of several para-athletes who now have become famous names in Indian sports.
Some names which are common in both the Summer Games are Avani Lekhare, who made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win gold at the Paralympics; Sumit Antil, who set a new world record in javelin throw F64 category, and won a gold and Praveen Kumar, who won silver in Tokyo, went a step further in Paris as he secured a gold in the men’s high jump T64 category.
New names which made it to the headlines were Dharambir Singh, who didn't just win gold, but set an Asian record in the men's club throw F51 category and Harvinder Singh, who brought the country's first Paralympic gold medal in archery.
India’s Global Standing
In Tokyo 2020, India’s final ranking of 24 out of 162 countries acted like a deadlock in the Paralympics. But in the Paris edition, India saw a breakthrough, finishing at its highest-ever at 18th rank.
Programs like Target Olympic Podium Scheme and better training facilities have played pivotal roles in India’s Paralympic success.
This record-setting performance highlights India's growing para-sports movement, driving enhanced inclusivity and creating new opportunities for athletes across the nation.