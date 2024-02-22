Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL) 2024: Teams, Full Schedule, Live Telecast & Streaming Details And More
IVPL is a T20 international cricket league presented by the Board of Veteran Cricket India (BVCI).
The Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI) will host the the inaugural edition of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL), starting on Friday, February 23 to Sunday, March 3.
This tournament was earlier scheduled to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun but was later moved to Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, which will now host all the matches of IVPL 2024.
Six team will be participating in the Indian Veteran Premier League competition which will see the likes of former cricketers Virendra Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, S Sreesanth, Herschelle Gibbs, and many others battle it out once again on the cricketing field.
Apart from former Indian cricketers, many other retired international cricketers like Imran Tahir, Thisara Perera, Dwayne Smith and Dan Christian will also take centre stage on the field.
So here's all you need to know about the Indian Veteran Premier League 2024.
Indian Veteran Premier League Teams
The six team which will take part in IVPL 2024 are
Mumbai Champions
VVIP Uttar Pradesh
Rajasthan Legends
Red Carpet Delhi
Chhattisgarh Warriors
Telangana Tigers
Virendra Sehwag will lead the Mumbai Champions while VVIP Uttar Pradesh will be led by Suresh Raina. South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs will lead the Red Carpet Delhi team while Yusuf Pathan will captain the Chhattisgarh Warriors. Chris Gayle of West Indies will take charge of Telangana Tigers and Praveen Kumar will be the skipper for Rajasthan Legends.
Indian Veteran Premier League Format
A total of 18 matches will be played which will see each of the six teams play a total of five games in the league phase in a single round-robin format. The top four sides will then move into the semi-finals with the final scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 3.
Indian Veteran Premier League Schedule & Match Timings
February 23, Friday
Match 1: Mumbai Champions vs Telangana Tigers, 7:00 PM
February 24, Saturday
Match 2: Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Red Carpet Delhi, 2:00 PM
Match 3: VVIP Uttar Pradesh vs Rajasthan Legends, 7:00 PM
February 25, Sunday
Match 4: Telangana Tigers vs Rajasthan Legends
Match 5: VVIP Uttar Pradesh vs Red Carpet
February 26, Monday
Match 6: Delhi Telangana Tigers vs VVIP Uttar Pradesh
Match 7: Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Mumbai Champions
February 27, Tuesday
Match 8: Red Carpet Delhi vs Mumbai Champions
Match 9: Telangana Tigers vs Chhattisgarh Warriors
February 28, Wednesday
Match 10: Rajasthan Legends vs Chhattisgarh Warriors, 2:00 PM
Match 11: VVIP Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai Champions, 7:00 PM
February 29, Thursday
Match 12: VVIP Uttar Pradesh vs Chhattisgarh Warriors, 2:00 PM
Match 13: Rajasthan Legends vs Red Carpet Delhi, 7:00 PM
March 1, Friday
Match 14: Rajasthan Legends vs Mumbai Champions, 2:00 PM
Match 15: Red Carpet Delhi vs Telangana Tigers, 7:00 PM
March 2, Saturday
Semi-Final 1, 2:00 PM
Semi-Final 2, 7:00 PM
March 3, Sunday
Final, 7:00 PM
The opening game will see Sehwag's Mumbai Champions take on Gayle's Telangana Tigers at 7 PM on Friday, February 23. All the remaining matches of the league (except final) will be double-headers with the afternoon game starting at 2 pm IST followed by the evening game which will begin at 7 PM IST.
Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 Live Telecast & Live Streaming Details
Cricket fans can watch the live telecast of the Indian Veteran Premier League on DD Sports & Eurosport TV channels in India. The live streaming of the Indian Veteran Premier League will be available on the FanCode app and website.
Indian Veteran Premier League 2024: Full Squads
Here are the full squad details of all six teams of IVPL.
Mumbai Champions Squad
Virender Sehwag (c), Phil Mustard, Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, Peter Trego, Pankaj Singh, Gaurang Agarwal, Mukesh Saini, Amit Sanan, Vinay Yadav, Nirwan Atri, Prashant A Tagade, Vijay Singh, Iqbal Abdulla, Vishwajitsinh Solanki, Hari Singh, Satnam Singh, Ajay Singh, Mohd Javed Mansoori, Vikram Bhaskar, Kapil Mehta
VVIP Uttar Pradesh Squad
Suresh Raina (c), Dan Christian, Chris Mpofu, Rajat Bhatia, Anureet Singh, Parvinder Singh, Bhanu Seth, Rohit Prakash Srivastava, Miratunjay, KS Rana, Joginder Singh, Vinod Wilson, Anshul Kapoor, Parveen Tahappar, Rajender Bisht, Damodar Redkar, Pradeep Kumar Pintu, Chandra Shekara K, Monu Kumar
Rajasthan Legends Squad
Praveen Kumar (c), Angelo Perera, Seekkuge Prasanna, Parvinder Awana, Lakhwinder Lakha, Deepak Mohan Kukkar, Sanjay Bamel, Ishan Malhotra, Tarun Kumar, Gaurav Sachdeva, Ravi Kumar Arora, Laxman Singh, Mukesh Sharma, Naresh Gahlot, Rohit Jhalani, Dr Satish Jain, Narendra Kumar Meena, Aman Vohra
Red Carpet Delhi Squad
Herschelle Gibbs (c), Asghar Afghan, Thisara Perera, Imran Tahir, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajeev Tyagi, Jitendra Kumar, Shajil B, Kapil Rana, Vikram Dhanraj Batra, Baburao Yadav, Ashu Sharma, Yujvender Singh, Amit Sharma, Aashis Sharma, Manvinder Bisla, Rakesh Tandel, Vikrant Yadav, Amit Tomar
Chhattisgarh Warriors Squad
Yusuf Pathan (c), Stuart Binny, Munaf Patel, Naman Ojha, Dwayne Smith, Amit Paul, Rohit Kumar Dhruw, Dhiraj G Narvekar, Ashish Sharma, Mohammed Kalim Khan, Animesh Sharma, Abhishek Tamrakar, Jatin Sahay Saxena, Sushant Shukla, Jitendra Giri, Shadab Jakati, Harpreet Singh, Kranti Kumar Verma, Rupesh Nayak
Telangana Tigers Squad
Chris Gayle (c), Ricardo Powell, Dilshan Munaweera, Sudip Tyagi, Manpreet Gony, Mallikarjun Jagiti, Ravi Kumar, Umamaesh G, Kodamarty Kamalesh, Raghava Ammireddy, Dr Giri, Thota Chandrashekar, Kesari Srikanth, J Jagadeesh Reddy, M Rajakrishna, Abhijit Kadam, Ahmed Quadri, Sameer Shaik, Govinda Raju