Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL) 2024: Teams, Full Schedule, Live Telecast & Streaming Details And More

The Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI) will host the the inaugural edition of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL), starting on Friday, February 23 to Sunday, March 3.

This tournament was earlier scheduled to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun but was later moved to Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, which will now host all the matches of IVPL 2024.

Six team will be participating in the Indian Veteran Premier League competition which will see the likes of former cricketers Virendra Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, S Sreesanth, Herschelle Gibbs, and many others battle it out once again on the cricketing field.

Apart from former Indian cricketers, many other retired international cricketers like Imran Tahir, Thisara Perera, Dwayne Smith and Dan Christian will also take centre stage on the field.

So here's all you need to know about the Indian Veteran Premier League 2024.