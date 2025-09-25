Business NewsSportsIndian Team For West Indies Test Series Announced— Karun Nair, Shardul Thakur Dropped
Indian Team For West Indies Test Series Announced— Karun Nair, Shardul Thakur Dropped

The two-match Test series between India and the West Indies will kick off on Oct. 2 in Ahmedabad.

25 Sep 2025, 01:11 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced India's squad for the upcoming Test series against West Indies. File photo (Image: PTI)</p></div>
The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced India's squad for the upcoming Test series against West Indies. File photo (Image: PTI)
The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced India's squad for the upcoming Test series against West Indies. Shubman Gill to lead the team, while Ravindra Jadeja is appointed the vice captain.

The two-match Test series between India and the West Indies will kick off on Oct. 2 in Ahmedabad, and Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the second red-ball match from Oct. 10 to 14.

Indian squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Narayan Jagadeeshan

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah and allrounder Axar Patel on Thursday named in India's Test squad for the home series against the West Indies.

Meanwhile, Karun Nair and Shardul Thakur, who were part of India’s England tour, have been dropped for the two-match Test series against West Indies. 

Top-order batter Devdutt Padikkal has replaced an off-colour Karun Nair in the side.

Dhruv Jurel and N Jagadeesan are the two wicket-keepers in the squad to make up for Rishabh Pant, who fractured his foot during the England series.

