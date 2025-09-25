Indian Team For West Indies Test Series Announced— Karun Nair, Shardul Thakur Dropped

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah and allrounder Axar Patel on Thursday named in India's Test squad for the home series against the West Indies.

Meanwhile, Karun Nair and Shardul Thakur, who were part of India’s England tour, have been dropped for the two-match Test series against West Indies.

Top-order batter Devdutt Padikkal has replaced an off-colour Karun Nair in the side.

Dhruv Jurel and N Jagadeesan are the two wicket-keepers in the squad to make up for Rishabh Pant, who fractured his foot during the England series.