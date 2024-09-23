India Dominates 45Th FIDE Chess Olympiad To Sweep Historic Golds

On the fourth board, Vidit Gujrathi, 29, played out an inconsequential draw to give the team another resounding victory.

"I feel great, especially with the quality of my games and how we played as a team," Gukesh said after the team secured the gold.

Chess legend Viswanathan Anand, who has won five World Championships titles, was present at the arena to watch the next generation of Indian players ruling over the world.

For the women's team, D Harika, 33, was at her technical best, striking on the top board, and the 18-year-old Divya Deshmukh yet again outclassed her opponent Givhar Beydullayeva to confirm her individual gold medal on the third board.

After the 23-year-old R Vaishali drew, the Indian team confirmed the victory when Vantika Agrawal, 21, won the last game by turning the tables on Khanim Balajayeva.

Up against Slovenia, Gukesh was at his very best in the technical phase of the game with black pieces against Vladimir Fedoseev. Though it was a laboured victory, the 18-year-old Grandmaster was spot on with his tremendous strategic display.

Erigaisi also won with black pieces on the third board against Jan Subeli out of a surprising Centre Counter defense game.

If this was not enough, Praggnanadhaa struck form and scored a crushing victory over Anton Demchenko.

The Indian men ended with a tally of 21 points out of a possible 22 in all, winning 10 matches and conceding a lone 2-2 draw against last Olympiad winner Uzbekistan.