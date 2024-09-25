Indian MotoGP Postponed Again, Now Scheduled For 2026

"Operational circumstances have obliged the event to be delayed from its initial slot near the start of the 2025 calendar. With no available dates towards the end of the season, MotoGP will therefore return to India in the early stages of 2026."

Over 50,000 fans had turned up for the inaugural edition of the Indian Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in 2023. It was the biggest motorsports event held in the country since the last Formula 1 race that took place in 2013. Formula 1 could only last three years in India due to financial and taxation issues.