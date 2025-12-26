Indian Men’s Cricket Team Schedule 2026: Full Fixtures, Series Dates, and Tournament Breakdown
India’s complete cricket schedule for 2026: Full details of series, opponents, and match dates of T20 World Cup, tours of England and New Zealand, Asian Games, and home series against Sri Lanka.
Indian men's cricket team played its final match of 2025 last Friday (Dec.19). It was a T20I game against South Africa in which the Men in Blue beat the Proteas by 30 runs. The win helped India clinch the five-match T20I series 3-1.
The busiest cricket team in the world is now on a break and will be only be back in action in 2026.
Indian Cricket Team Schedule 2026
January
The first assignment for the team will be a three-match ODI series against New Zealand that commences from Jan.11. The series concludes on Jan.18 and three days later India will begin a five-match T20I series against the same opponent. The five matches will be played in a span of 10 days.
February-March
February will be the most crucial month for the team as India will be featuring in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The stakes will be doubly high for the team as India will enter the competition as the defending champions and co-hosting the tournament with Sri Lanka.
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 begins on Feb.7, with India's first match played on the same day against the USA. The team will play its next group game against Namibia five days later. Feb.15 will see arch rivals India and Pakistan lock horns and India will conclude the group stage with a match against the Netherlands on Feb.18.
If India qualifies for the Super 8s of the World Cup, it will play its matches in the final days of February. Should the team continue its strong form and advance to the semi-finals and final, its campaign would extend until March 8.
June
Early weeks of March till the final few days of May, the team will not be in action as the most of the international players will be busy playing in the Indian Premier League. The team is then expected to assemble only in June as it will be facing Afghanistan for one Test and three ODIs. The exact dates of the matches between India and Afghanistan will be announced soon.
July
In July India will be touring England to play white-ball cricket. In England, India are expected to play five T20Is and three ODIs from July 1 to July 19.
August
August will see India travel to Sri Lanka. The tour will be a short one as the team will only be playing two Tests in the island nation. The schedule of the two-match Test series hasn't been announced yet.
September and October
In Sept. and Oct. India will be playing white-ball cricket against Afghanistan and the West Indies. There are three T20Is planned against Afghanistan and three ODIs and five T20Is against the West Indies.
September will also see the men's cricket team participate in the Asian Games to be hosted by Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya in Japan. This edition of the Asian Games will see cricket being played in T20 format.
The Asian Games will be played from Sept.19 to Oct.4.
October and November
From later Oct. to Nov. India will travel to New Zealand for a full tour. In New Zealand India is expected to play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is.
December
The Men-in-Blue will conclude 2026 at home as they will host Sri Lanka for three ODIs and three T20Is.
Indian Men’s Cricket Schedule For 2026
The matches and the dates of the fixtures and subject to changes.