Indian Men’s Cricket Team Schedule 2026: Full Fixtures, Series Dates, and Tournament Breakdown

June

Early weeks of March till the final few days of May, the team will not be in action as the most of the international players will be busy playing in the Indian Premier League. The team is then expected to assemble only in June as it will be facing Afghanistan for one Test and three ODIs. The exact dates of the matches between India and Afghanistan will be announced soon.

July

In July India will be touring England to play white-ball cricket. In England, India are expected to play five T20Is and three ODIs from July 1 to July 19.

August

August will see India travel to Sri Lanka. The tour will be a short one as the team will only be playing two Tests in the island nation. The schedule of the two-match Test series hasn't been announced yet.

September and October

In Sept. and Oct. India will be playing white-ball cricket against Afghanistan and the West Indies. There are three T20Is planned against Afghanistan and three ODIs and five T20Is against the West Indies.

September will also see the men's cricket team participate in the Asian Games to be hosted by Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya in Japan. This edition of the Asian Games will see cricket being played in T20 format.

The Asian Games will be played from Sept.19 to Oct.4.

October and November

From later Oct. to Nov. India will travel to New Zealand for a full tour. In New Zealand India is expected to play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is.

December

The Men-in-Blue will conclude 2026 at home as they will host Sri Lanka for three ODIs and three T20Is.