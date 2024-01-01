Indian Cricket Team 2024 Schedule: Check Full List Of Matches Here

After finishing the year 2023 without an ICC Trophy, the Indian men's cricket team will get another chance to end the trophy drought in 2024 with the T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in the West Indies and the United States Of America.

The Rohit Sharma-led team was defeated by Australia in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) and the ODI World Cup. The team ended 2023 by losing the first Test against South Africa and will look to level the series when they play their first match of 2024.

After the conclusion of the Test series vs South Africa, the Indian team will face Afghanistan in India. The three-match T20I series will take place in Mohali and Indore, with the final to be held in Bengaluru, the venue where Afghanistan played their first-ever Test match.

Test cricket will then take over as India will host England for a five-match Test series starting January 25. The series will end in March and will be followed by the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Then, the Indian team will play their most important tournament of the year with the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup starting in June. Following the T20 World Cup, the team will head to Sri Lanka for a white-ball series.

India will then host Bangladesh and New Zealand at home in September and October before flying to Australia for a five-match Test series.