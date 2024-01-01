Indian Cricket Team 2024 Schedule: Check Full List Of Matches Here
The Indian men's cricket team ended 2023 by losing the first Test against South Africa and will look to level the series when they play their first match of 2024.
After finishing the year 2023 without an ICC Trophy, the Indian men's cricket team will get another chance to end the trophy drought in 2024 with the T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in the West Indies and the United States Of America.
The Rohit Sharma-led team was defeated by Australia in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) and the ODI World Cup. The team ended 2023 by losing the first Test against South Africa and will look to level the series when they play their first match of 2024.
After the conclusion of the Test series vs South Africa, the Indian team will face Afghanistan in India. The three-match T20I series will take place in Mohali and Indore, with the final to be held in Bengaluru, the venue where Afghanistan played their first-ever Test match.
Test cricket will then take over as India will host England for a five-match Test series starting January 25. The series will end in March and will be followed by the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Then, the Indian team will play their most important tournament of the year with the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup starting in June. Following the T20 World Cup, the team will head to Sri Lanka for a white-ball series.
India will then host Bangladesh and New Zealand at home in September and October before flying to Australia for a five-match Test series.
India Cricket Schedule 2024
Afghanistan Tour Of India – 3 T20Is
India vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I: Thursday, January 11
India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Sunday, January 14
India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I: Wednesday, January 17
England Tour Of India – 5 Tests
India vs England, 1st Test: January 25 to January 29
India vs England, 2nd Test: February 2 to February 6
India vs England, 3rd Test: February 15 to February 19
India vs England, 4th Test: February 23 to February 27
India vs England, 5th Test: March 7 to March 11
T20 World Cup 2024
The T20 showpiece is being co-hosted by the West Indies and the USA from June 4-30.
The qualified teams for the 2024 T20 World Cup: USA, West Indies, Australia, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Canada, Nepal, Oman, Namibia and Uganda.
India Tour Of Sri Lanka
According to a report in Wisden, India will play three ODIs and three T20Is vs Sri Lanka in the island country. The BCCI has not released the exact schedule yet.
Bangladesh Tour Of India
India will host Bangladesh for two Tests and three T20Is in September 2024.
India vs New Zealand
New Zealand will play three Test matches in India. These will be a part of the World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.
India Tour Of Australia
The schedule of the India vs Australia away series has not been announced yet.