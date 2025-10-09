India Women vs South Africa Women Live Streaming: How To Watch IND-W vs SA-W World Cup 2025 Match Live?

IND-W vs SA-W 2025: India will take on South Africa in an exciting league-stage encounter of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Thursday, October 9. After a successful start to their campaign, Harmanpreet Kaur led Indian team now faces the Proteas led by Laura Wolvaardt at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakapatnam.

Despite beating Sri Lanka and Pakistan in their first two games, India haven’t played up to their potential in the competition so far. While the spin-heavy attack has twice bailed the team out and given the hosts a pair of victories in Guwahati and Colombo, the batting remains a concern after posting average scores.

Stalwarts Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana need to raise their games once again and help the team address the chinks before progressing further in the tournament.

If the result does not go in India's favour, it will not only endanger their position on the points table, but will also push them to a tighter corner against champions Australia on October 12.

For South Africa, a much-improved batting performance and victory over New Zealand helped them revive their fortunes after being hammered by England on the back of the embarrassing 69 all out.

Currently, the Indian team is at the third position on the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 points table with four points and a NRR of +1.51 while South Africa are placed fifth with two points and a NRR of -1.42.