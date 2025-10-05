India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup 2025 Live: Harmanpreet Kaur-Led Side Off To Solid Start

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur, right, and Pakistan's captain Fatima Sana proceed for coin toss before the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Oct, 5, 2025. (Photo: AP/PTI)

Just a week after India's men's team defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, the women's team face the arch-rivals in the group stage of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India is coming on the back of a 59-run win via the DLS method against hosts Sri Lanka.