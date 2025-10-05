ADVERTISEMENT
India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup 2025 Live: Harmanpreet Kaur-Led Side Off To Solid Start
Catch all the live updates here as IND-W face PAK-W at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
Just a week after India's men's team defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, the women's team face the arch-rivals in the group stage of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India is coming on the back of a 59-run win via the DLS method against hosts Sri Lanka.
IND vs PAK Live: End Of 16th Over
India at 72-2. Harmanpreet Kaur and Harleen Deol on the crease.
IND vs PAK Live: End Of 11th Over
India at 54-1. Pratika Rawal and Harleen Deol on the crease.
IND vs PAK Live: Wicket
India at 48-1. Smriti Mandhana out LBW after scoring 23 runs.
IND vs PAK Live: End Of 8th Over
India at 45-0. Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana are on the crease.
IND vs PAK Live: End Of 2nd Over
India at 20-0. Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana are on the crease.
Pakistan Win Toss
