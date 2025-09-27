India Women vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming: How To Watch ICC Women's World Cup Warm-Up Match Online

India will eye a return to winning ways as they prepare for the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. The side will play New Zealand in its second warm-up fixture. India lost their first warm-up match against England.

The India Women vs New Zealand Women match is scheduled for 3 p.m. IST on September 27. It will be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, Bengaluru.

The build-up to the ODI World Cup dealt India a setback in Bengaluru, where their batting shortcomings were laid bare in the absence of established players such as Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Pratika Rawal.

Chasing 341 set by England, the side produced little resistance and were bowled out for 187. Adding to concerns, Arundhati Reddy stayed off the crease after sustaining a leg injury earlier while delivering her overs.

New Zealand, too, lost its first match against India A. Shafali Verma, who missed out on selection for India’s World Cup squad, made a strong statement with the bat as she hammered 70 runs from just 49 deliveries. Her knock set the tone for India A’s four-wicket triumph over New Zealand in a rain-curtailed warm-up clash.

New Zealand, powered by Izzy Gaze’s unbeaten century from the lower order, put up 273 for 9 before rain altered the course of the game. The revised chase left India needing 225 in 40 overs and Verma’s attacking innings, laced with 11 boundaries and a six, laid the foundation for the team’s success.