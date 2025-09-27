India Women vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming: How To Watch ICC Women's World Cup Warm-Up Match Online
This will be India's last warm-up game before they begin their ICC Women's World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka Women on September 30.
India will eye a return to winning ways as they prepare for the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. The side will play New Zealand in its second warm-up fixture. India lost their first warm-up match against England.
The India Women vs New Zealand Women match is scheduled for 3 p.m. IST on September 27. It will be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, Bengaluru.
The build-up to the ODI World Cup dealt India a setback in Bengaluru, where their batting shortcomings were laid bare in the absence of established players such as Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Pratika Rawal.
Chasing 341 set by England, the side produced little resistance and were bowled out for 187. Adding to concerns, Arundhati Reddy stayed off the crease after sustaining a leg injury earlier while delivering her overs.
New Zealand, too, lost its first match against India A. Shafali Verma, who missed out on selection for India’s World Cup squad, made a strong statement with the bat as she hammered 70 runs from just 49 deliveries. Her knock set the tone for India A’s four-wicket triumph over New Zealand in a rain-curtailed warm-up clash.
New Zealand, powered by Izzy Gaze’s unbeaten century from the lower order, put up 273 for 9 before rain altered the course of the game. The revised chase left India needing 225 in 40 overs and Verma’s attacking innings, laced with 11 boundaries and a six, laid the foundation for the team’s success.
ICC Women's World Cup Warm-Up Match: IND vs NZ Live Telecast Channel
The ICC Women's World Cup warm-up match between India and New Zealand will not be broadcast live on any TV channel in India.
ICC Women's World Cup Warm-Up Match: IND vs NZ Live Streaming
The ICC Women's World Cup India vs New Zealand warm-up match will not be live-streamed on any platform in India.
But you can catch the highlights of the match on the JioHotstar app and website.
IND vs NZ ICC Women's World Cup Warm-Up Match: India’s Squad
Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.
Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare
IND vs NZ ICC Women's World Cup Warm-Up Match: New Zealand’s Squad
Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu