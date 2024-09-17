India Win Fifth Asian Champions Trophy With 1–0 Victory Over China
Earlier in the day, Pakistan defeated South Korea 5–2 to clinch the bronze medal.
India defeated China by 1–0 in the men's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final on Tuesday to win the tournament for the fifth time. The lone goal for India was scored by Jugraj Singh in the final quarter of the match at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir, China.
A Hard-Fought Victory
The tournament favourites had previously faced China in the group stages, winning 3–0. However, the final proved to be a far more challenging affair for the Indian team.
The first half was a tense, goalless affair, with both sides creating chances but failing to convert. China's defensive solidity and counter-attacking efforts kept the Indian forwards on their toes. Both the team's goalkeepers, Wang Weihao and Krishan Bahadur Pathak, made some incredible saves.
The intense match saw India breaking the deadlock in the 51st minute, thanks to a goal by Jugraj Singh, assisted by captain Harmanpreet Singh. Despite China's disciplined defensive performance, India's persistent pressure ultimately led to the match-winning goal.
China's Fearless Effort
China, a team not traditionally known for its hockey dominance, showed remarkable resilience throughout the tournament. In the final, their well-organised defense forced India to work harder for every opportunity.
Even after conceding the goal, China continued to press forward, deploying a flying goalkeeper in a last-ditch effort to equalise.
Indian Hockey Teams' Dominance in Asia
After a bronze in the Paris 2024 Olympics, India were out with their full confidence. With this victory, India secured their fifth Asian Champions Trophy title, cementing their status as the leading force in Asian hockey.
India is the most successful team in the competition with five titles—2011, 2016, 2018 (shared with Pakistan), 2023 and 2024.
India were playing in their sixth Asian Champions Trophy hockey final from the eight editions held so far. And the hosts, China, made their maiden appearance in the final.
