India Win Fifth Asian Champions Trophy With 1–0 Victory Over China

The tournament favourites had previously faced China in the group stages, winning 3–0. However, the final proved to be a far more challenging affair for the Indian team.

The first half was a tense, goalless affair, with both sides creating chances but failing to convert. China's defensive solidity and counter-attacking efforts kept the Indian forwards on their toes. Both the team's goalkeepers, Wang Weihao and Krishan Bahadur Pathak, made some incredible saves.

The intense match saw India breaking the deadlock in the 51st minute, thanks to a goal by Jugraj Singh, assisted by captain Harmanpreet Singh. Despite China's disciplined defensive performance, India's persistent pressure ultimately led to the match-winning goal.