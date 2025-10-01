India vs West Indies Test Series 2025: Schedule, Timings, Venues, Full Squads, Live Streaming And More

Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican knows that the West Indies must quickly move past the humiliation of being skittled for 27 in their last Test, stressing that seizing crucial moments will be key to competing in the two-match series against India.

The Caribbean team, which was bundled out for its lowest-ever Test total against Australia in July, will be up against another tough challenge against an on-song India.

"There's no team that ever wants to get bowled out for 23 or 24 or whatever it was. We have to take a lot of learning from that experience (and) we've also got to build back ourselves and learn from it," Warrican told media after a training session.

"It's very important to learn from it and try to move forward and show what we're capable of doing, because we competed against Australia but (there were) some key moments we didn't hold on to and they got the better of us."

"Going forward, we have to really improve and know that we're playing against a top opposition, we have to seize the key moments in these games and hopefully we can improve and do a lot better in this series," he added.