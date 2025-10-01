India vs West Indies Test Series 2025: Schedule, Timings, Venues, Full Squads, Live Streaming And More
India will face off against the West Indies in a two-match Test series starting October 2. Here's all you need to know:
After their magnificent triumph at the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE, India will kick off their home season with a two-match Test series against the West Indies. The series will be India's first at home since the 3-0 whitewash at the hands of New Zealand last November.
Shubman Gill and team will eye a clinical show on the home front as they resume the ICC World Test Championship campaign. Earlier, the side pulled off a highly impressive 2-2 series draw on English shores.
For the bruised and battered West Indies side, the challenge will be to showcase refined red-ball skills and compete over five days against their hot favourite opponent. Especially after losing their key pacers, Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph, to untimely injuries before the tour even started.
'West Indies Must Build Back From 27-All Out'
Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican knows that the West Indies must quickly move past the humiliation of being skittled for 27 in their last Test, stressing that seizing crucial moments will be key to competing in the two-match series against India.
The Caribbean team, which was bundled out for its lowest-ever Test total against Australia in July, will be up against another tough challenge against an on-song India.
"There's no team that ever wants to get bowled out for 23 or 24 or whatever it was. We have to take a lot of learning from that experience (and) we've also got to build back ourselves and learn from it," Warrican told media after a training session.
"It's very important to learn from it and try to move forward and show what we're capable of doing, because we competed against Australia but (there were) some key moments we didn't hold on to and they got the better of us."
"Going forward, we have to really improve and know that we're playing against a top opposition, we have to seize the key moments in these games and hopefully we can improve and do a lot better in this series," he added.
India vs West Indies Test Series 2025: Dates, Venues and Timings
IND vs WI, 1st Test: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad - October 2-6
IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi - October 10-14
Both the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 fixtures will kickstart at 9:30 a.m. IST.
India vs West Indies Test Series 2025: Full Squads
India: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N Jagadeesan (WK), Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav
West Indies: Roston Chase (C), Jomel Warrican, Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Jediah Blades, Johann Layne, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre and Jayden Seales.
India vs West Indies Test Series 2025: Telecast And Live Streaming Details
The two-Test series between India and the West Indies will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network. Fans based here can also live stream the Test matches in Ahmedabad and Delhi on the Jio Hotstar app and website.
(With PTI inputs)