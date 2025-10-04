India Vs West Indies: Jadeja, Siraj Lead Hosts To Innings And 140-Run Win In First Test

Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj took seven wickets between them as India defeated the West Indies by an innings and 140 runs on the third day of the first Test on Saturday. India declared their innings at the overnight total of 448 for five and then bowled out the visitors for 146 in their second innings to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Siraj picked up three wickets for 31 runs, while Jadeja finished with four for 54. Siraj ended the match with a seven-wicket haul.

Alick Athanaze scored 38 for the West Indies, and Justin Greaves made 25. Their efforts were not enough to stop India’s win.

The West Indies were dismissed for 162 and 146 in their two innings, while India made 448 for five declared in 128 overs.