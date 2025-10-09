India vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Date, Time, Venue, Tickets, Squads, How To Watch And More
IND vs WI, 2nd Test: West Indies will now look to pull off a comeback in the second match against India in a bid to avoid a Test series whitewash.
India vs West Indies Test Series 2025: India started the Test series against West Indies on a dominant note, clinching a resounding victory by an innings and 140 runs in Ahmedabad. India will be aiming to keep up the momentum and secure another victory in the second Test in Delhi and seal the series.
Following the win in the first match, India now find themselves placed in the third position in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with a percentage of 55.56.
The West Indies have not yet been able to earn a victory in this cycle of the WTC. West Indies will now look to pull off a comeback in the second match against India in a bid to avoid a Test series whitewash. The second Test between India and the West Indies is scheduled to start on Friday, Oct. 10.
Ravindra Jadeja exhibited his supreme all-round abilities in the Test series opener to finish the game inside three days. The star all-rounder notched a terrific century in the first innings. Thanks to Jadeja’s brilliance with the bat, the hosts reached a mammoth total of 448.
The number one all-rounder in Tests also picked up four vital wickets in the second innings to bowl out the Caribbean side for a paltry total of 146. Earlier, the visitors were bundled out for 162 in the first innings. Mohammed Siraj was India’s pick of the bowlers in the first innings, having claimed four wickets.
Among the other notable performers, KL Rahul brought an end to his nine-year-long Test century drought at home. Wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel also contributed significantly, bringing up his maiden Test hundred.
India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Date And Time
The India vs West Indies second Test is scheduled to start on Friday, Oct. 10. The toss will take place at 9 a.m. and the first ball will be bowled at 9:30 a.m.
India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Venue
The India vs West Indies second Test will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
India vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Live Telecast Channel Broadcast
Viewers in India can watch the IND vs WI, 2nd Test match on the channels of the Star Sports Network.
India vs West Indies Test Series Live Streaming
The India vs West Indies second Test match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.
India vs West Indies 2nd Test: How To Buy Tickets?
The tickets for the IND vs WI 2nd Test match in New Delhi are available on the District app. The price starts at Rs 249 and goes up to Rs 3000.
IND vs WI, 2nd Test: India’s Playing XI (Probable)
Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
IND vs WI, 2nd Test: West Indies' Playing XI (Probable)
John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Brandon King, Shai Hope (WK), Alick Athanzae, Roston Chase (C), Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Jomel Warrican, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales