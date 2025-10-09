India vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Date, Time, Venue, Tickets, Squads, How To Watch And More

India vs West Indies Test Series 2025: India started the Test series against West Indies on a dominant note, clinching a resounding victory by an innings and 140 runs in Ahmedabad. India will be aiming to keep up the momentum and secure another victory in the second Test in Delhi and seal the series.

Following the win in the first match, India now find themselves placed in the third position in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with a percentage of 55.56.

The West Indies have not yet been able to earn a victory in this cycle of the WTC. West Indies will now look to pull off a comeback in the second match against India in a bid to avoid a Test series whitewash. The second Test between India and the West Indies is scheduled to start on Friday, Oct. 10.

Ravindra Jadeja exhibited his supreme all-round abilities in the Test series opener to finish the game inside three days. The star all-rounder notched a terrific century in the first innings. Thanks to Jadeja’s brilliance with the bat, the hosts reached a mammoth total of 448.

The number one all-rounder in Tests also picked up four vital wickets in the second innings to bowl out the Caribbean side for a paltry total of 146. Earlier, the visitors were bundled out for 162 in the first innings. Mohammed Siraj was India’s pick of the bowlers in the first innings, having claimed four wickets.

Among the other notable performers, KL Rahul brought an end to his nine-year-long Test century drought at home. Wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel also contributed significantly, bringing up his maiden Test hundred.