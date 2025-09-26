India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match On TV And Online?

India is set to play Sri Lanka in the Super 4s of the Asia Cup on Friday. India, who will face Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final, will look to continue their dominant show. Sri Lanka, on the other side, will hope to end their campaign on a winning note. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, from 8 p.m. IST.

Abhishek Sharma’s blistering form at the top of the order has repeatedly handed India strong openings. Once again, all eyes will be on him to set the tone. It is for Sri Lanka to test how India responds if its frontline batters are removed early on.

With India constantly reshuffling its batting order, there is always a curiosity about what surprises lie ahead. In their recent dead rubber against Oman, Sanju Samson was promoted to No. 3, yet Suryakumar Yadav did not get to bat despite India losing eight wickets. On the other hand, in the previous match against Bangladesh, Samson remained unused even though six wickets fell for India.

The tournament has proven a struggle for Sri Lanka. Expectations were high for a strong showing among Asia’s best, yet their batters consistently failed to deliver. In losses to Bangladesh and Pakistan, they struggled to post competitive totals.

This match against the tournament favourites offers Sri Lanka another opportunity to fine-tune its lineup. However, the fact that it comes as a dead rubber is unlikely to be a consolation for them.