India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match On TV And Online?
IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2025: Though the match is a dead rubber, it allows India to further experiment with its batting order.
India is set to play Sri Lanka in the Super 4s of the Asia Cup on Friday. India, who will face Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final, will look to continue their dominant show. Sri Lanka, on the other side, will hope to end their campaign on a winning note. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, from 8 p.m. IST.
Abhishek Sharma’s blistering form at the top of the order has repeatedly handed India strong openings. Once again, all eyes will be on him to set the tone. It is for Sri Lanka to test how India responds if its frontline batters are removed early on.
With India constantly reshuffling its batting order, there is always a curiosity about what surprises lie ahead. In their recent dead rubber against Oman, Sanju Samson was promoted to No. 3, yet Suryakumar Yadav did not get to bat despite India losing eight wickets. On the other hand, in the previous match against Bangladesh, Samson remained unused even though six wickets fell for India.
The tournament has proven a struggle for Sri Lanka. Expectations were high for a strong showing among Asia’s best, yet their batters consistently failed to deliver. In losses to Bangladesh and Pakistan, they struggled to post competitive totals.
This match against the tournament favourites offers Sri Lanka another opportunity to fine-tune its lineup. However, the fact that it comes as a dead rubber is unlikely to be a consolation for them.
ALSO READ
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Books Slot In Final Vs India With 11-Run Win Over Bangladesh In Super Four Clash
Asia Cup 2025, Super 4s: IND vs SL Live Telecast Channel
The Super 4s match of the Asia Cup 2025 between India and Sri Lanka will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.
Asia Cup 2025, Super 4s: IND vs SL Live Telecast Free
Viewers in India can watch the free live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka match on DD Sports.
Asia Cup 2025, Super 4s: IND vs SL Live Streaming
The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s match will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app and website.
IND vs SL Asia Cup Match: India's Playing XI (Probable)
Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson (Wk), Rinku Singh/Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh.
IND vs SL Asia Cup Match: Sri Lanka’s Playing XI (Probable)
Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (Wk), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne/ Kamil Mishara, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara