India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: How To Watch ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match Live On TV And Online

India will take on Sri Lanka in their opening game of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Tuesday, Sept. 30, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. After an incredible rise at the international stage, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is eyeing their crown jewel moment at the quadrennial event, which India and Sri Lanka will jointly host.

Apart from Sri Lanka, India will be up against arch-rivals Pakistan, defending champions Australia, South Africa, Bangladesh, England and New Zealand in a tournament following the challenging round-robin format.

Despite recently losing to Australia, India begin their campaign against the Sri Lankans as firm favourites. Playing in home conditions, India's in-form top 4 of Pratika Rawal, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol and skipper Harmanpreet, as well as their spin duo Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana, are expected to dominate the inexperienced Lankan outfit.

For Sri Lanka, much of their hope would depend on their valiant captain Chamari Athapaththu, and experienced bowlers Udeshika Prabodhani and Sugandika Kumari. India have historically enjoyed their time in the middle against the Island Nation, defeating them in a whopping 31 of their previous 35 clashes in One-Day Internationals.