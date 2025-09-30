India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: How To Watch ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match Live On TV And Online
Check out the live streaming details for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 opening game between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati on September 30.
India will take on Sri Lanka in their opening game of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Tuesday, Sept. 30, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. After an incredible rise at the international stage, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is eyeing their crown jewel moment at the quadrennial event, which India and Sri Lanka will jointly host.
Apart from Sri Lanka, India will be up against arch-rivals Pakistan, defending champions Australia, South Africa, Bangladesh, England and New Zealand in a tournament following the challenging round-robin format.
Despite recently losing to Australia, India begin their campaign against the Sri Lankans as firm favourites. Playing in home conditions, India's in-form top 4 of Pratika Rawal, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol and skipper Harmanpreet, as well as their spin duo Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana, are expected to dominate the inexperienced Lankan outfit.
For Sri Lanka, much of their hope would depend on their valiant captain Chamari Athapaththu, and experienced bowlers Udeshika Prabodhani and Sugandika Kumari. India have historically enjoyed their time in the middle against the Island Nation, defeating them in a whopping 31 of their previous 35 clashes in One-Day Internationals.
'India Have Depth, Role Clarity': Harmanpreet
India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is confident her team has a strong chance of lifting the World Cup, and her optimism goes beyond just home advantage.
Harmanpreet's confidence stems from the fact that India recently defeated seven-time world champions Australia at home for the first time since 2007 in the build up to the World Cup commencing in Guwahati on Tuesday and gave a scare to formidable visitors while chasing a mammoth 413 in the series-deciding third ODI.
"Chance toh kaafi zyada hai to be honest (We have genuine chance). I'm not saying this because we are going to have the home advantage," the skipper said ahead of the tournament-opener against Sri Lanka.
"The amount of cricket we have played and the results we have got in the recent past shows we have depth in our game, whether it's in batting or bowling. We have improved in a lot of areas," she said.
Women's World Cup: India vs Sri Lanka Live Telecast
The live telecast of the Indian women's team's ICC Women's World Cup 2025 opener against Sri Lanka will be available on Star Sports Network.
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: IND-W vs SL-W Live Streaming
India versus Sri Lanka Women’s World Cup 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India's Probable Playing XI
Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (Wk), Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur.
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Sri Lanka's Probable Playing XI
Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Chamari Athapaththu (C), Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Dewmi Vihanga, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera.
(With PTI inputs)