India vs Sri Lanka 2024: Date, Time, Venue, Full Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming And More

The new head coach Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday took charge of the Indian men's cricket team as the visitors hit the ground running in their first practice session in Pallekele, ahead of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Gambhir, who replaced the legendary Rahul Dravid at the helm, led the team to the ground and oversaw the training session which included fielding drills and sessions with the players. The new T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav was also involved in an interaction with the players.

The Indian men's cricket team arrived in Pallekele via Colombo to a warm welcome, with the recently-crowned T20 world champions playfully mingling with fans and giving them some precious moments.

The Suryakumar-led side will play the first of the three T20Is on July 27. After the conclusion of the T20I games, the team will then travel to Colombo to play three One-day Internationals.

The T20I team, comprising several youngsters with Shubman Gill as the vice-captain, is without stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, who announced retirement from T20Is following India's title triumph in the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean.

Suryakumar was appointed the new T20 captain ahead of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who previously led the side, because of his fitness and the feedback the team management got from the dressing room.

On the ODI front, with only six matches left, three against Sri Lanka being the last batch of 2024, before next year's Champions Trophy, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will play the series so that the new coach can tactically think about the combinations.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, Indian cricket team's 'Kohinoor', has been preserved while Ravindra Jadeja has been rested keeping the 10 Tests -- five home and five away -- in mind.

Sri Lanka has named Charith Asalanka as the skipper of their national T20 team for the three-match series against India. He is replacing spin all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who stepped down after the team's early exit from last month's T20 World Cup.

The 27-year-old comes with considerable captaincy experience. In the absence of Hasaranga, who was facing suspension due to ICC code of conduct violations, Asalanka had captained Sri Lanka in two T20Is on the tour of Bangladesh earlier this year.

A former Sri Lankan U-19 captain, he also led Jaffna Kings to the Lanka Premier League title last week. Overall, the 16-member squad is a good mix of experience and youth.