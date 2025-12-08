India vs South Africa T20I Series 2025: Dates, Timings, Schedule, Full Squads And Live Streaming Details
IND vs SA T20 Series: Shubman Gill is set to feature in India’s five-match T20I series against South Africa, starting Dec. 9, pending medical clearance from the BCCI.
IND vs SA T20I Series: After the Test and ODI series, India will turn its attention to the T20Is against South Africa. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a 15-member squad for the series, with Shubman Gill named in the side.
Suryakumar Yadav continues as captain, while Gill will return as vice-captain following the neck injury he picked up during the opening Test in Kolkata. That injury kept him out of the second Test in Guwahati and the ODI series that followed. His place in the T20Is, however, remains subject to clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence.
Hardik Pandya is also set for a comeback. The all-rounder has been missing since India’s Asia Cup victory in September, having skipped the Australia tour and later the Test and ODI series against South Africa due to a quadricep injury.
Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh will lead the pace attack, while Varun Chakravarthy fronts the spin unit.
Two players missing from the squad that toured Australia are Rinku Singh and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. Rinku appeared only in the fifth and final T20I against Australia but did not get a chance to bat, as the match was abandoned after just 4.5 overs. Nitish Kumar Reddy, meanwhile, featured in the playing XI for two ODIs.
The five-match T20I series between India and South Africa will be played from Dec. 9 to 19, 2025. It will serve as key preparation for both teams ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, starting on Feb. 7 next year.
India Vs South Africa T20 Series 2025: Dates And Timing
Dec. 9: 1st T20I: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.
Dec. 11: 2nd T20I: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, Mullanpur.
Dec. 14: 3rd T20I: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.
Dec. 17: 4th T20I: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
Dec. 19: 5th T20I: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
All five T20Is will start at 7 p.m., IST.
India vs South Africa T20 Series 2025: Live Telecast
The India vs South Africa T20 series will be telecast live on the Star Sports network, giving fans full access to every match as the two sides face off across the five games.
India vs South Africa T20 Series 2025: Live Streaming
Fans can also live-stream all the matches online on JioHotstar, available with a valid subscription.
India Vs South Africa Series 2025: Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (C), Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Quinton de Kock (WK), Donovan Ferreira (WK), Tristan Stubbs, Ottneil Baartman, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.