India vs South Africa T20: 3,000 Cops Deployed In Mohali For Security
Punjab Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said tight security has been mounted at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur in SAS Nagar.

11 Dec 2025, 06:53 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
Cuttack: India's players during the first T20I cricket match between India and South Africa at Barabati Stadium, in Cuttack, on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Police will deploy a 3,000-strong force on the ground for security and crowd management for today's T20 International cricket match between India and South Africa, an officer said on Wednesday.

Punjab Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said tight security has been mounted at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur here.

The force will be led by one deputy inspector general and two assistant inspectors general, along with 80 superintendents of police, their deputies, and other gazetted officers of the police, he said.

Rupnagar Range DIG Nanak Singh and SAS Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Harmandeep Singh Hans will closely supervise the security and traffic arrangements, he added.

For smooth vehicular movement, traffic diversions and routes have been advised for spectators visiting the 35,000-seater stadium.

