India vs South Africa Series 2025: Full Schedule, Dates, Timings, Squads, Live Streaming And More
IND vs SA 2025: Team India will play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches against South Africa.
IND vs SA 2025: India’s focus shifts back to red-ball cricket as the men’s team prepares to take on reigning World Test Championship (WTC) titleholders South Africa in a two-Test series starting November 14 at Eden Gardens. With every point crucial for a spot in the 2027 WTC final at Lord’s, both teams have plenty at stake.
Reverse swing could be a key factor in the first Test. The Eden Gardens pitch, hosting a Test for the first time in six years, is expected to offer good bounce initially but may slow down by the middle of the match, according to ESPNcricinfo. Reports suggest the black-soil surface is already almost bare of live grass, with only a thin layer expected by the start of the Test.
Cooler temperatures in the early morning and late evening could give seamers an advantage by aiding lateral movement.
South Africa arrive in India on the back of a series-levelling Test win in Rawalpindi against Pakistan. Played on spin-friendly tracks, the series saw South Africa’s trio of slow bowlers, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer, perform remarkably before heading to India.
This will be South Africa’s fourth Test at Eden Gardens. The last Test at the venue was a pink-ball encounter in 2019, when India beat Bangladesh under lights. The previous red-ball Test in Kolkata, which took place in 2017 against Sri Lanka, ended in a draw.
Following the two-Test series, South Africa will play a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20I series in India. The ODIs, which could see the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, will run from November 30 to December 6. The T20Is will begin on December 9 and conclude on December 19.
India vs South Africa Series 2025: Full Schedule
IND vs SA Test Series 2025
November 14: 1st Test: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
November 22: 2nd Test: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.
Both Tests will start at 9.30 a.m. IST.
IND vs SA ODI Series 2025 Schedule
November 30: 1st ODI: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.
December 3: 2nd ODI: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.
December 6: 3rd ODI: ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.
All three ODIs will start at 1.30 p.m. IST.
India vs South Africa T20I Series 2025
December 9: 1st T20I: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.
December 11: 2nd T20I: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, Mullanpur.
December 14: 3rd T20I: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.
December 17: 4th T20I: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
December 19: 5th T20I: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
All five T20Is will start at 7 p.m. IST.
India vs South Africa Series 2025 Live Telecast
The India vs South Africa series will be aired live on the Star Sports network in India.
India vs South Africa Series 2025 Live Streaming
Cricket fans can watch all matches of the India vs South Africa series live via JioHotstar.
India vs South Africa Series 2025: Squads
India Test Squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Akash Deep.
South Africa Test Squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne (WK).