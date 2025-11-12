India vs South Africa Series 2025: Full Schedule, Dates, Timings, Squads, Live Streaming And More

IND vs SA 2025: India’s focus shifts back to red-ball cricket as the men’s team prepares to take on reigning World Test Championship (WTC) titleholders South Africa in a two-Test series starting November 14 at Eden Gardens. With every point crucial for a spot in the 2027 WTC final at Lord’s, both teams have plenty at stake.

Reverse swing could be a key factor in the first Test. The Eden Gardens pitch, hosting a Test for the first time in six years, is expected to offer good bounce initially but may slow down by the middle of the match, according to ESPNcricinfo. Reports suggest the black-soil surface is already almost bare of live grass, with only a thin layer expected by the start of the Test.

Cooler temperatures in the early morning and late evening could give seamers an advantage by aiding lateral movement.

South Africa arrive in India on the back of a series-levelling Test win in Rawalpindi against Pakistan. Played on spin-friendly tracks, the series saw South Africa’s trio of slow bowlers, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer, perform remarkably before heading to India.

This will be South Africa’s fourth Test at Eden Gardens. The last Test at the venue was a pink-ball encounter in 2019, when India beat Bangladesh under lights. The previous red-ball Test in Kolkata, which took place in 2017 against Sri Lanka, ended in a draw.

Following the two-Test series, South Africa will play a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20I series in India. The ODIs, which could see the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, will run from November 30 to December 6. The T20Is will begin on December 9 and conclude on December 19.