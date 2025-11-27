India vs South Africa ODI Series 2025: Dates, Timings, Venues, Full Squads And How To Watch Live

IND vs SA ODI Series 2025: After an embarassing 0-2 series whitewash to South Africa at home, India will now face the Proteas in a three-match ODI series, starting Sunday. The ODI series will be played across venues in Ranchi, Raipur and Visakhapatnam as Temba Bavuma's Proteas strive for 50-over honours against Team India led by stand-in skipper KL Rahul.

Due to the absence of recently appointed captain Shubman Gill and his deputy Shreyas Iyer, Rahul has been chosen to lead the Indian side. While Iyer sustained an injury to his abdomen on the tour of Australia, Gill is recovering from the neck problem he faced during the opening Test against South Africa. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who missed the tour to Australia, marks his return.

Apart from the leadership change, much of the spotlight will be reserved for legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who will be back in action after showing encouraging signs with the bat towards the end of their previous assignment Down Under.

Elsewhere, the selectors have given ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah rest from the series and also provided fellow seamer Mohammed Siraj a breather. With Pant set for a return to the playing XI in the middle-order, utility all-rounder Axar Patel has been left out. Tilak Varma, Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been added to the squad that went to face Australia.

For South Africa, the absence of premier quick Kagiso Rabada due to a rib injury would pose a serious headache, leaving the likes of Marco Jansen and Nandre Burger with extra responsibility on their shoulders.