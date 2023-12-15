India vs South Africa ODI Series 2023: Date, Time, Venues, Schedule, Live Streaming, Squads And More
Rajat Patidar, B Sai Sudharshan and Rinku Singh, all with fantastic List A records, are in the ODI squad and will form the nucleus of the next 50-over team.
Captain Suryakumar Yadav produced a hundred of rare brilliance and Kuldeep Yadav worked his inimitable sorcery with a fifer as India registered a comprehensive 106-run series-levelling win over South Africa in the third and final T20I in Johannesburg on Thursday.
Suryakumar’s 100 off 56 balls that contained seven fours and eight sixes and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s fluent 60 off 41 balls carried India to 201 for 7 after the visitors were asked to bat first. Indian bowlers, especially left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep (5/17), who turned 29 on Thursday, managed to hit better lengths to bundle out SA for 95 in 13.5 overs.
Now, the focus will shift to the three-match ODI series which will start on Sunday. Interestingly, most of the players selected for ODIs did not feature in T20Is. The team management will look to build a new squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy.
Only three players have been selected in all three squads -- Shreyas Iyer, Mukesh Kumar and Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Rajat Patidar, B Sai Sudharshan and Rinku Singh, all with fantastic List A records, are in the ODI squad and will form the nucleus of the next 50-over team. Yuzvendra Chahal , who missed the World Cup, is now back in the 50-over format.
India vs South Africa ODI Series 2023: Date And Time
The India vs South Africa ODI series will begin on Sunday, December 17 in Johannesburg and conclude on Thursday, December 21 in Paarl. The first ODI will start at 1:30 PM IST while the remaining two will begin at 4:30 PM IST.
India vs South Africa ODI Series 2023: Venues
New Wanderers Stadium in Johanesburg, St George's Park in Gqeberha and Boland Park in Paarl are the three venues for the upcoming India vs South Africa ODI series.
India vs South Africa ODI Series 2023: Schedule
India vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Sunday, December 17, Johannesburg
India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Tuesday, December 19, Gqeberha
India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Thursday, December 21, Paarl
India vs South Africa ODI Series 2023: Live Streaming
The India vs South Africa ODI series 2023 will be telecast live on Star Sports Network while the live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar's app and website.
India's ODI Squad vs South Africa
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C) (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.
South Africa's ODI Squad For India Series
Aiden Markram (C), Ottniel Baarman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorsi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klassen (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.
(With PTI inputs)