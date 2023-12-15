India vs South Africa ODI Series 2023: Date, Time, Venues, Schedule, Live Streaming, Squads And More

Captain Suryakumar Yadav produced a hundred of rare brilliance and Kuldeep Yadav worked his inimitable sorcery with a fifer as India registered a comprehensive 106-run series-levelling win over South Africa in the third and final T20I in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Suryakumar’s 100 off 56 balls that contained seven fours and eight sixes and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s fluent 60 off 41 balls carried India to 201 for 7 after the visitors were asked to bat first. Indian bowlers, especially left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep (5/17), who turned 29 on Thursday, managed to hit better lengths to bundle out SA for 95 in 13.5 overs.

Now, the focus will shift to the three-match ODI series which will start on Sunday. Interestingly, most of the players selected for ODIs did not feature in T20Is. The team management will look to build a new squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Only three players have been selected in all three squads -- Shreyas Iyer, Mukesh Kumar and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Rajat Patidar, B Sai Sudharshan and Rinku Singh, all with fantastic List A records, are in the ODI squad and will form the nucleus of the next 50-over team. Yuzvendra Chahal , who missed the World Cup, is now back in the 50-over format.