India vs South Africa Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs SA 5th T20I Live On TV And Online?

IND vs SA, 5th T20I: The India-South Africa T20I series has been set up for a dramatic finish after fog forced the cancellation of the fourth T20I in Lucknow. The spotlight now falls on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where the fifth and final encounter will decide the series.

India lead 2–1, and a win will secure the series, while South Africa will aim to draw level. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from 7 p.m. IST on Friday.

The Proteas still have the chance to put a final flourish on an impressive Indian tour. Victories in the Test series (2-0) and a hard-fought ODI contest have set the tone. The last T20I now offers South Africa the chance to halt India's series success in a format where the hosts have rarely stumbled in recent times.

With the match cancelled in Lucknow due to thick fog, South Africa’s hopes of claiming the series have been extinguished.

The broader picture: India’s T20I setup appears close to complete as they make final refinements ahead of the World Cup. By contrast, South Africa continues to look like a side searching for the right balance in white-ball cricket.

There is some relief for head coach Gautam Gambhir in knowing the series cannot slip away, but concerns linger elsewhere. Suryakumar Yadav’s form remains a talking point, and vice-captain Shubman Gill is racing against time to overcome an injury issue.

As the countdown to the T20 World Cup continues and a five-match T20I series against New Zealand looms, all eyes will be on how India fare in Ahmedabad.