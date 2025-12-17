India vs South Africa Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs SA 4th T20I Live On TV and Online?

IND vs SA, 4th T20I: Team India will eye yet another T20I series win in their build-up towards the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday, Dec. 17. The Men in Blue, who pulled off a comprehensive victory in Dharamshala to go 2-1 up versus South Africa, will be aiming to secure the series trophy in the fourth T20I in Lucknow.

Suryakumar Yadav's men bounced back superbly from their defeat in Mullanpur. Despite missing ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Axar Patel, they finished with a seven-wicket triumph. Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, the Indian side dismantled the South African batting line-up before rallying home to another dominant win.

The quartet of Arshdeep Singh (2/13), Harshit Rana (2/34), Varun Chakravarthy (2/11) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/12) ran through the visitors and got them all out for just 117. Even as skipper Aiden Markram fought hard at his end for a brilliant 61, the rest of the pack crumbled against some high-quality bowling.

During the chase, aggressive opener Abhishek Sharma retained his form and smashed 35 off just 18 deliveries, including 3 fours and 3 sixes. The hosts eventually reached the victory post with more than 4 overs remaining.