India vs South Africa Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs SA 4th T20I Live On TV and Online?
IND vs SA, 4th T20I: India aim for an unassailable lead in the upcoming match, while South Africa seek parity in the ongoing five-match T20I series.
IND vs SA, 4th T20I: Team India will eye yet another T20I series win in their build-up towards the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday, Dec. 17. The Men in Blue, who pulled off a comprehensive victory in Dharamshala to go 2-1 up versus South Africa, will be aiming to secure the series trophy in the fourth T20I in Lucknow.
Suryakumar Yadav's men bounced back superbly from their defeat in Mullanpur. Despite missing ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Axar Patel, they finished with a seven-wicket triumph. Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, the Indian side dismantled the South African batting line-up before rallying home to another dominant win.
The quartet of Arshdeep Singh (2/13), Harshit Rana (2/34), Varun Chakravarthy (2/11) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/12) ran through the visitors and got them all out for just 117. Even as skipper Aiden Markram fought hard at his end for a brilliant 61, the rest of the pack crumbled against some high-quality bowling.
During the chase, aggressive opener Abhishek Sharma retained his form and smashed 35 off just 18 deliveries, including 3 fours and 3 sixes. The hosts eventually reached the victory post with more than 4 overs remaining.
Shahbaz Ahmed Included In India Squad
India all-rounder Axar Patel was on Monday ruled out of the remaining two T20 Internationals against South Africa due to illness with the BCCI's selection committee naming Shahbaz Ahmed as his replacement.
"Team India allrounder, Axar Patel has been ruled out of the remaining two IDFC First Bank T20Is against South Africa due to illness," said a statement from BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.
The 31-year-old Shahbaz Ahmed has played two T20Is and three ODIs, taking a total of five wickets. He has come into the side on the back of some promising performances in Ranji and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy games this season.
India vs South Africa 4th T20I: Date, Time And Venue
The penultimate T20I of the five-match series between India and South Africa will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on Wednesday, Dec. 17. The match will start at 7 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST).
India vs South Africa 4th T20I: Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar
South Africa: Aiden Markram (C), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock (WK), Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, George Linde, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Tristan Stubbs
India vs South Africa 4th T20I: Live Telecast
The fourth India-South Africa T20I match will be televised in India on the Star Sports Network.
India vs South Africa 4th T20I: Live Streaming
Fans can also follow the IND vs SA game via digital streaming services provided by the Jio Hotstar app and website.
(With PTI inputs)