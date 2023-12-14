India vs South Africa Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs SA 3rd T20I On TV And Online?

South Africa shredded a pedestrian-looking Indian bowing attack to pieces to script a five-wicket win in the second T20 of the three-match series in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

Rinku Singh (68 not out off 39) enhanced his credentials as a finisher with a maiden half-century while skipper Suryakumar Yadav (56 off 36) played in his inimitable way to take India to 180 for seven after being put in to bat.

Set a revised target of 152 in 15 overs due to rain, South Africa rocketed to 67 for one in five overs. They eventually cantered to win in 13.5 overs.

The Indian bowlers will come under sharp scrutiny in the team's effort to merge the immediate task of series-levelling and the distant target of finding an ideal combination for next year's T20 World Cup during the third and final match against South Africa on Thursday.

The second T20I against the Proteas was a microcosm of the struggles this next-line Indian bowlers have gone through more often than not over the last three weeks.

The left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh and his right-arm colleague Mukesh Kumar were carted around by South African opener Reeza Hendricks, leaking 15.50 and 11.33 runs per over and they needed to regroup in a day's time.

Of course, rain and dew made their task a bit tough at Port Elizabeth but the pair lacked the imagination or control while bowling in a rather unfavourable environment.

The non-availability of pacer Deepak Chahar for personal reasons only have added to the bowling woes Arshdeep and Mukesh are the bowlers the management trusts to produce forceful efforts in the absence of seniors like Jasprit Bumrah.

But this reserve bench hasn't been able to vindicate that faith so far, many times finding themselves in deep waters.

Ravindra Jadeja, who played a T20I after a hiatus of one year and four months, too was unimpressive at St George’s Park and the Indian vice-captain will be looking for a better outing in Johannesburg.

South Africa too will have their own concern in the bowling department as pacers Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen, and Lungi Ngidi (injured as of now) will miss tomorrow's match as they head to play in First-Class matches to prepare for the red-ball leg of the tour.

But banking on past records and opposition's weak points alone will not work against an outfit like South Africa, as India, especially bowlers, need to find a way to fire in unison.