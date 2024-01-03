India vs South Africa Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs SA 2nd Test On TV And Online?

Team India will face South Africa in the second and final match of the Test series starting Wednesday.

Intimidated by pace and scarred by extra bounce, an under-prepared India suffered an embarrassing innings and 32-run loss to a far superior South Africa in the opening Test which ended within three days in Centurion.

Rohit Sharma, the leader, will need to channelise the champion tactician that resides in him as India look to restore parity against South Africa and remain consequential in the World Championship points table when the second Test starts.

India are sixth in the nine-team table with 14 points (38.89 PCT) and a defeat will dent their standing further.

Ravindra Jadeja, India's 'Most Valuable Player' across formats, will come back to add the requisite middle-order batting balance and steady overs with the old Kookaburra but it will be the skipper's choice of third and fourth-speed merchants that will define the embattled team's response.

India skipper Rohit Sharma on Tuesday said he is not ready to lose faith in Prasidh Krishna’s ability to withstand the rigours of five-day cricket despite his lacklustre debut in the opening Test against South Africa.

Krishna was hammered for 93 runs in 20 overs on debut.



"We had a brief chat with management as to what we want from this game from bowlers, we haven’t exactly finalized our eleven, all our players are fit and available. We will sit down and decide," Rohit said when asked about potential changes and whether Mukesh Kumar has a chance to play.

With one loss and one draw in three Tests in the new World Test Championship cycle, India would be desperate for a win, which will be easier said than done at the picturesque cricket stadium where the visitors have lost four of their previous six games.

But South Africa has had an upper hand against India at this venue and Dean Elgar, who would captain South Africa in his last Test appearance wouldn't want that Rohit becomes the second skipper after MS Dhoni to at least draw a Test series in the Rainbow Nation.

Bavuma has been ruled out of the final Test of the series against India, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said after the conclusion of the first game on Thursday. Zubayr Hamza will replace Bavuma in the squad for the final Test.

Elgar is no stranger to captaincy, having led the Proteas in the past, including the last time India visited South Africa for a Test series. After going 1-0 down in 2021-22, the opener led by example to complete a comeback 2-1 victory.