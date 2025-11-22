India vs South Africa Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs SA 2nd Test Live On TV And Online?

Captaincy in a one-off Test is "not the best scenario" but Rishabh Pant doesn't want to "over-think" and would rather focus on blending conventional leadership with some "out-of-the-box" ideas during his debut as India's 38th Test skipper in the second game.

"Definitely, one-off match is not the best scenario as a captain. But at the same time, I'm really proud that BCCI has given me this opportunity. You know, whenever you're leading your country, it's the proudest moment," he said in the pre-match press conference on Friday.

As the discussion veered towards his style of captaincy, the man from Rourkee said he wants it to be a mix of old and new.

"I think being conventional also helps. And also adding that outside (out of) the box thinking definitely works out. So, you're going to find, for me, it's all about finding that balance between a conventional and out-of-the-box thinking," Pant said as he braced up for the tough battle against the Proteas who have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

India lost the first Test in Kolkata by 30 runs after the team failed to chase a target of 124.