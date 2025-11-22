India vs South Africa Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs SA 2nd Test Live On TV And Online?
IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant will lead the team in the 2nd Test in Shubman Gill's absence. The skipper has been ruled out has he is still recovering from the neck injury.
IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Team India will face South Africa in the second and final Test match of the series starting Saturday. The IND vs SA 2nd Test will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati from 9 a.m. onwards.
Team India captain Shubman Gill, who suffered a neck injury during the first Test has been ruled out of the Guwahati Test. He travelled to Guwahati on November 19.
"Unfortunately, he was not fully fit to feature in the 2nd Test and will head to Mumbai for further assessment of his injury," the BCCI said in a statement on Friday.
Rishabh Pant will lead the team in the 2nd Test in Gill's absence.
One Off Match Not Best Scenario For Captaincy: Pant
Captaincy in a one-off Test is "not the best scenario" but Rishabh Pant doesn't want to "over-think" and would rather focus on blending conventional leadership with some "out-of-the-box" ideas during his debut as India's 38th Test skipper in the second game.
"Definitely, one-off match is not the best scenario as a captain. But at the same time, I'm really proud that BCCI has given me this opportunity. You know, whenever you're leading your country, it's the proudest moment," he said in the pre-match press conference on Friday.
As the discussion veered towards his style of captaincy, the man from Rourkee said he wants it to be a mix of old and new.
"I think being conventional also helps. And also adding that outside (out of) the box thinking definitely works out. So, you're going to find, for me, it's all about finding that balance between a conventional and out-of-the-box thinking," Pant said as he braced up for the tough battle against the Proteas who have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.
India lost the first Test in Kolkata by 30 runs after the team failed to chase a target of 124.
India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Live Telecast
The 2nd IND vs SA Test will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
India vs South Africa 2nd Test: IND vs SA Live Streaming
Cricket fans can watch the live stream of the India vs South Africa 2nd Test match on the JioHotstar app and website.
India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Playing XIs (Probable)
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant (C and WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (C), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (WK), Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen
(with PTI inputs)