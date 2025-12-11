India vs South Africa Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live On TV And Online?

IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: India will take on South Africa in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Thursday, Dec. 11. After a comfortable victory in the opening encounter in Cuttack, the Men in Blue aim to continue the winning run and take a 2-0 lead over the visitors.

India pulled off a magnificent victory at the Barabati Stadium in Odisha on Dec. 9 against the Proteas, winning by a huge margin of 101 runs.

Suryakumar Yadav's men lost the toss and were asked to bat first on a damp and uneven surface in Cuttack. They began on a shaky note and found themselves struggling at 4 down for 78 in the 12th over. But then, comeback man Hardik Pandya showed why he is rated as one of the most dangerous strikers of the cricket ball. The premier all-rounder hammered the opposition attack during his innings of 59 not out off just 28 deliveries.

Pandya's blitz allowed India to recover and post a score of 175/6 in their 20 overs. The hosts later rallied home to a massive win on the back of terrific spells from Arshdeep Singh (2/14), Jasprit Bumrah (2/17), Varun Chakravarthy (2/19) and Axar Patel (2/9). Pandya (1/16) also chipped with a scalp. The Indian attack dismissed the tourists for an embarrassing score of 74 all out.

The match in Mullanpur is thus significant for the series, as India aim to extend their dominance while South Africa seek parity.