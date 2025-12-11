India vs South Africa Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live On TV And Online?
IND vs SA, 2nd T20: India aim to take a 2-0 lead while South Africa eye immediate parity in the five-match series on Thursday.
IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: India will take on South Africa in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Thursday, Dec. 11. After a comfortable victory in the opening encounter in Cuttack, the Men in Blue aim to continue the winning run and take a 2-0 lead over the visitors.
India pulled off a magnificent victory at the Barabati Stadium in Odisha on Dec. 9 against the Proteas, winning by a huge margin of 101 runs.
Suryakumar Yadav's men lost the toss and were asked to bat first on a damp and uneven surface in Cuttack. They began on a shaky note and found themselves struggling at 4 down for 78 in the 12th over. But then, comeback man Hardik Pandya showed why he is rated as one of the most dangerous strikers of the cricket ball. The premier all-rounder hammered the opposition attack during his innings of 59 not out off just 28 deliveries.
Pandya's blitz allowed India to recover and post a score of 175/6 in their 20 overs. The hosts later rallied home to a massive win on the back of terrific spells from Arshdeep Singh (2/14), Jasprit Bumrah (2/17), Varun Chakravarthy (2/19) and Axar Patel (2/9). Pandya (1/16) also chipped with a scalp. The Indian attack dismissed the tourists for an embarrassing score of 74 all out.
The match in Mullanpur is thus significant for the series, as India aim to extend their dominance while South Africa seek parity.
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Date, Time And Venue
The second T20I of the series between India and South Africa will be played on Thursday, Dec. 11, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. The match will start at 7 p.m.
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Playing XIs (Probable)
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (WK), Aiden Markram (C), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: IND vs SA Live Streaming
The India-South Africa second T20I will be live streamed on the Jio Hotstar app and website
India vs South Africa Live Telecast Details
The 2nd India vs South Africa T20I will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
India vs South Africa T20I Series: IND vs SA Live Telecast Free
The IND vs SA 2nd T20I match will also be live telecasted for free on DD Free Dish.