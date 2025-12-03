India vs South Africa Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live On TV And Online?
IND vs SA, 2nd ODI: India approach the 2nd ODI against South Africa with confidence following a tense triumph in Ranchi.
IND vs SA, 2nd ODI: India will aim at clinching the three-match ODI series as they take on South Africa in the second game on Wednesday, Dec. 3. The IND vs SA ODI match will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Raipur, Chhattisgarh.
India approach the 2nd ODI against South Africa with confidence following a tense triumph in Ranchi. The opening encounter was tightly contested, with India managing to seal a 17-run win in the very last over.
India posted a strong total of 349 for 8 after electing to bat, powered by a classic century by Virat Kohli. His commanding 135 included 11 fours and seven sixes. Kohli had a crucial 136-run partnership with Rohit Sharma, who made a quickfire 57.
In a determined pursuit, South Africa stayed alive deep into their innings, fueled by impressive contributions from the tailenders. Ultimately, they were bowled out for 332, falling short of the target.
India's win in the ODI came shortly after they were comprehensively whitewashed in the Test series at home, enduring their worst-ever red-ball defeat: a 408-run loss to the Proteas.
IND vs SA, 2nd ODI: Raipur Pitch And Conditions
In the only ODI played at this venue, India made light work of New Zealand in January 2023 when Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj exploited sharp seam movement off the pitch to bowl the Kiwis out for a mere 108. The hosts completed an eight-wicket win with nearly 30 overs to spare.
Even the only T20I played here in December 2023, against Australia, was also not a high-scoring affair which India won by 20 runs after putting on 174/9.
India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Date And Time
The 2nd ODI match between India and South Africa will be played on Wednesday, Dec. 3, from 1:30 p.m. IST.
India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Venue
The India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur.
India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Live Telecast
The India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match will be available live on the Star Sports Network.
India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Live Streaming
Fans can watch the livestream of the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match on the JioHotstar app and website.
India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Probable XIs
India: KL Rahul (C), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger.
(With PTI inputs)