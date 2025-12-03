India vs South Africa Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live On TV And Online?

IND vs SA, 2nd ODI: India will aim at clinching the three-match ODI series as they take on South Africa in the second game on Wednesday, Dec. 3. The IND vs SA ODI match will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

India approach the 2nd ODI against South Africa with confidence following a tense triumph in Ranchi. The opening encounter was tightly contested, with India managing to seal a 17-run win in the very last over.

India posted a strong total of 349 for 8 after electing to bat, powered by a classic century by Virat Kohli. His commanding 135 included 11 fours and seven sixes. Kohli had a crucial 136-run partnership with Rohit Sharma, who made a quickfire 57.

In a determined pursuit, South Africa stayed alive deep into their innings, fueled by impressive contributions from the tailenders. Ultimately, they were bowled out for 332, falling short of the target.

India's win in the ODI came shortly after they were comprehensively whitewashed in the Test series at home, enduring their worst-ever red-ball defeat: a 408-run loss to the Proteas.